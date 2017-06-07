WWE Live Event Results: Elmira, New York (June 5th, 2017)

Here are the complete results for SmackDown's June 5th live event in Elmira, New York.

Randy Orton had his hand raised in the main event

The WWE’s blue brand put up shop in Elmira, New York this June 5th. The SmackDown live event was headlined by a tag team match between AJ Styles and Randy Orton on the one hand and the United States Champion Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on the other.

Additionally, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi teamed up with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to take on the team of Carmella, Tamina and Natalya. Besides, ‘The Lone Wolf’ Baron Corbin went toe-to-toe with Sami Zayn.

Elsewhere on the card, Sin Cara and Mojo Rawley teamed up to take on The Ascension. Furthermore, former Wyatt Family brethren Luke Harper and Erick Rowan squared-off against one another, while Tye Dillinger took on Aiden English.

Besides, Breezango took on The Colons and American Alpha. Elsewhere, Shinsuke Nakamura took on ‘The Showoff’ Dolph Ziggler. Below are the complete results for WWE SmackDown’s June 5th, 2017 live event that went down in Elmira, New York-

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Artist known as Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against The Showoff once again. In what was a back-and-forth matchup, Nakamura prevailed, in the end, walking away with the victory. Nakamura was also involved in a segment with Aiden English.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

#2 Breezango vs. The Colons vs. American Alpha

Tyler Breeze and Fandango took on The Colons and American Alpha, besting both rival teams in a match that drew a lot of reactions from the fans in Elmira. Breezango walked away with the win.

Result: Breezango defeated The Colons and American Alpha

#3 Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

‘The Perfect 10’ Tye Dillinger took on Aiden English in a singles match, besting the latter at the event.

Who needs the New Day when you get a surprise #Perfect10. Best part of the night @WWEDillinger #WWEElmira pic.twitter.com/VGWjaz2y4A — Dave Cook (@dwc8249) June 6, 2017

Result: Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

#4 Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Former Wyatt Family members once again competed against one another at the event in Elmira, NY. In a battle of giants, Luke Harper beat Erick Rowan.

Result: Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

#5 Sin Cara and Mojo Rawley vs. The Ascension

Sin Cara teamed up with the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Mojo Rawley, to take on The Ascension. Sin Cara and Rawley would prevail in the matchup, beating The Ascension.

Result: Sin Cara and Mojo Rawley defeated The Ascension

#6 Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

‘The Lone Wolf’ Baron Corbin competed against arch rival Sami Zayn. Corbin would pick up the victory over Zayn at the event.

Result: Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

#7 Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Carmella, Tamina and Natalya

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi joined forces with Charlotte and Becky Lynch and took on Carmella, Tamina and Natalya. Naomi, Charlotte and Becky would best their rivals in the end.

Result: Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Tamina and Natalya

#8 AJ Styles and Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal

‘The Phenomenal One’ AJ Styles teamed up with ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton to compete against WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Styles and Orton emerged victorious in the matchup that received loud reactions from the fans.

#WWEElmira Photos [6/5/17]

In the end The Viper @RandyOrton and The Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg stand tall. That's how it's done pic.twitter.com/u7wCUQULhV — The Orton Girl (@TheOrtonGirl) June 6, 2017

Result: AJ Styles and Randy Orton defeated Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal

