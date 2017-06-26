WWE Live Event Results: Everett, Washington 25th June 2017

Shinsuke Nakamura challenges Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship.

Courtesy @Adam13omb

WWE’s blue brand stopped over at Everett, Washinton last night for a live event. The card was stacked with every championship on the blue brand being defended and the show also featured former WWE US Champion Rusev, who recently came back to action.

The show was headlined by Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The New Day vs The Usos vs Sin Cara and Mojo Rawley (for the WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championships)

WWE’s Live Event in Everett kicked off with a three-way tag-team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championships. Mojo Rawley teamed up with Sin Cara instead of Zack Ryder but that didn’t really help him in his ambition for gold as The Usos left Everett, Washington with the win and the titles.

The Usos def. The New Day and Sin Cara & Mojo Rawley

Tye Dillinger vs Aiden English

Tye Dillinger faced Aiden English once again and the live audience didn’t take to the match too well, staying quiet for large portions of it before the ‘Perfect 10’ finally got the win.

Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English

Breezango and American Alpha vs The Ascension, Epico and Erick Rowan

American Alpha and Breezango were in control for large portions of the match and the team of Konnor, Viktor, Epico and Erick Rowan didn’t really click.

Breezango and American Alpha picked up the win with Tyler Breeze scoring the pinfall.

Breezango and American Alpha def. The Ascension, Epico and Erick Rowan

Naomi vs Carmella (for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Naomi defended the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella but this match was sloppy and had clear misses. Naomi won to retain the championship in the end.

Naomi def. Carmella

The Princess and I didn't appreciate the "where's your briefcase" chants #WWEEverett total disrespect, you're no better than @WWEDanielBryan — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 26, 2017

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn vs Rusev (for the WWE US Championship)

The match looked like it would be a one-on-one between Owens and Zayn when Rusev’s music hit. Most of the fans in attendance called this the match of the night. Owens and Rusev were even working together for a part of the match until Rusev turned on KO.

The match ended with KO pinning Sami Zayn for the win.

Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn and Rusev

Baron Corbin vs Luke Harper

The match between the two big men turned out to be a little sloppy but was a pretty decent match in the end. Harper and Corbin went at it with Corbin picking up the win in the end.

Baron Corbin def. Luke Harper

Natalya & Tamina vs Charlotte and Becky Lynch

Two members of the Welcoming Committee faced of against Charlotte and Becky Lynch. The finish was dusty with Natalya and Tamina picking up the win with Natalya pinning Becky.

Natalya and Tamina def. Charlotte and Becky Lynch

Jinder Mahal (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (for the WWE Championship)

Mahal and Nakamura had a great match but Nakmaura didn’t manage to capitalise because of an interference from the Singh Brothers. Mahal picked up the win thanks to the Singh Brothers.

Nakamura got his heat back after the match by hitting Mahal with the Kinshasa.

Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura