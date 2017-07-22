WWE Live Event Results: Fayetteville, North Carolina (July 22, 2017)

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman headlined the WWE Live Event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam Opinion 22 Jul 2017, 22:59 IST

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in Fayetteville

The Superstars of Monday Night Raw set up shop in Fayetteville, North Carolina, for a Live Event, and Roman Reigns was back in the main event position. It looks like John Cena's appearance on the Raw Live Event in Columbus, Georgia, was just a one-off.

The card also featured Sheamus & Cesaro defending the Raw Tag Team Championships, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose joining forces to take on The Miz & Curtis Axel and a six-woman tag team match with a returning Mickie James - who has been absent from WWE TV - as the special guest referee.

#1 Sheamus & Cesaro (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson for the Raw Tag Team Championships

The Hardy Boyz continue to tease the Broken Gimmick heavily, but at this point in time, Sheamus and Cesaro appear to have their number. The reigning Champions are enjoying a new lease on life, and they didn't suffer an upset in Fayetteville.

Sheamus & Cesaro (c) retained the Raw Tag Team Championships

#2 Goldust vs. R-Truth

This was a rather short match which Goldust managed to win. After the pin fall was administered, R-Truth picked up the microphone and said, " This was my bad, but Goldust will get got."

Goldust defeated R-Truth

#3 Jack Gallagher vs. TJP

These two performers have worked together on numerous occasions in the last few months, and they appear to have developed a good chemistry with each other. On this occasion, Jack Gallagher left as the victor.

Jack Gallagher defeated TJP

#4 Bray Wyatt vs. Apollo Crews

This match-up made no sense on paper because of the disparity in the positioning of these Superstars. To nobody's surprise, Bray Wyatt beat Apollo Crews and left with another comprehensive win.

Bray Wyatt defeated Apollo Crews