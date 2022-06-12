WWE Live Event Results: Riddle pins 13-time champion, Becky Lynch faces familiar rivals (Cape Girardeau, 6/11)

WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The event was stacked with top stars from the red brand and featured a title match in the main event.

The show was headlined by Bianca Belair, who defended her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a rematch from Hell in a Cell. The EST of WWE continued her winning run as she defeated two former champions to retain her title.

Riddle was also in action in Missouri. The Original Bro locked horns with Seth Rollins ahead of his big match against Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Riddle recently defeated Sami Zayn to earn a shot at The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Riddle was able to gain victory over Roman's former stablemate, proving that he is ready for the biggest match of his career.

The event also showcased a street fight in which Bobby Lashley faced Omos and MVP in a two-on-one handicap match. The All Mighty stood tall despite the heel having a numbers advantage.

In a tag team match, Rey Mysterio teamed up with his son Dominik to face the newly former alliance of The Miz and Theory. The babyfaces were victorious in the bout.

LookURdead8479 @bradyisboss22 #WWECapeG nothing like seeing your idol dominik Mysterio wrestle #WWECapeG nothing like seeing your idol dominik Mysterio wrestle https://t.co/uOAAPai8ha

The Mysterios' fierce rival Veer Mahaan continued his winning streak at the Show Me Center, defeating Robert Roode in a singles match. Alexa Bliss also built on her winning momentum from RAW, picking up a quick victory over her former partner Nikki A.S.H.

Complete WWE Live Event Results From Cape Girardeau, Missouri

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz & Theory

Street Fight: Bobby Lashley defeated MVP & Omos

Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H.

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

Raw Women's Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka

