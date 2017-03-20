WWE Live Event Results: Hershey, PA (03/19/2017)

The RAW crew rolls into the home of American chocolate on the Road to WrestleMania.

by Harald Math Analysis 20 Mar 2017, 13:53 IST

The Demon King opened up the show in Hershey

The WWE juggernaut continues to trundle on towards WrestleMania 33, with Pennsylvania currently playing host to a series of live show from the WWE RAW crew. Last night the flagship show was in the famous town of Hershey, home of American chocolate, and whilst the card was changed up somewhat from the previous shows the key rivalries remained on show.

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman continued to battle it out in the main event, whilst elsewhere two championships were on the line in the shape of the Cruiserweight and Tag Team Championships. Finn Bálor continued his return from injury in the opening match of the evening, and the foreshadowing tension in the women’s division continued on.

The results from WWE’s March 19 show in Hershey can be found below.

#1 Finn Bálor vs. Jinder Mahal

The Demon King continued his long road to recovery in the opening match last night against RAW’s premier enhancement talent, Jinder Mahal. The Hershey crowd welcomed Finn like the returning hero he is, and the former NXT Champion was able to get in the majority of his stuff before putting away the Canadian. Mahal’s opponent changed but his luck did not, as Finn Bálor easily put away Jinder Mahal to win the first match of the night.

Result: Finn Bálor defeated Jinder Mahal

#2 Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Curtis Axel vs. Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neill & The Shining Stars

The lower end of the RAW roster was on show next as the team of Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel faced off against Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neill and The Shining Stars in eight-man tag team action. The Hershey crowd was treated to bits and pieces of comedy before the babyfaces took home the win, as been the norm on the tour so far to date.

Result: Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Curtis Axel defeated Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neill & The Shining Stars

#3 WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville vs. Rich Swann

The first championship match of the evening followed up the JOB Squad as WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville put the title on the line against the man he defeated for the championship back at the Royal Rumble, Rich Swann. Neville will defend the purple title against Austin Aries at WrestleMania 33 and as such was never in danger of dropping the title to Swann here, but the two junior heavyweights put on another exciting battle to pick up the live crowd following the cold match before. Neville picked up the win to continue his momentum.

Result: Neville defeated Rich Swann and retained the Cruiserweight Championship.

#4 WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe

Chris Jericho replaced Finn Bálor in the middle of the card heavyweight tag team match but the result remained the same for Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. Triple H’s NXT proteges found themselves up against a rejuvenated Chris Jericho and a brand new List of Jericho, meaning that once again Sami Zayn found himself somewhat forgotten in the main roster mix.

Jericho and Zayn emerged victorious at the end of the first half of the show as Jericho and Owens continued to build towards their WrestleMania 33 showdown.

Result: Chris Jericho & Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe.