WWE Live Event Results: Huntsville, Alabama (June 9th, 2018)

The main event featured four exciting Superstars, while there were several tag team matches.

Nishant Jayaram ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 12:46 IST 5.23K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jeff Hardy

WWE's latest live event came from Huntsville, Alabama, where the superstars of SmackDown Live put up a great show! The live event was held at Von Braun Center, and as per people who attended the event, the venue wasn't even half-filled, which is a huge disappointment.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Several top SmackDown Live superstars, including the likes of The New Day, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and The Miz, competed in the event.

Surprisingly, AJ Styles was missing from the entire live event.

Here are the results from the show:

#1 The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The Usos vs. Rusev & Aiden English - Triple threat tag team match for SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The show kicked off with a huge triple threat tag team match between SmackDown tag team champions Bludgeon Brothers, who were to defend their belts against The Usos, and Rusev & Aiden English.

The Champions were most of the time outside the ring and came into the ring halfway through the match and destroy their opponents.

Result: Bludgeon Brothers defeat The Usos, and Rusev & Aiden English

#2 Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Sin Cara

I got to see @Zelina_VegaWWE tonight so color me happy #WWEHuntsville pic.twitter.com/C7jg4BkRA6 — Del Roberts (@delrod76) June 10, 2018

Andrade "Cien" Almas is slowly developing momentum in the main roster, and he faced off Sin Cara in a singles match. Prior to the event, Sin Cara sent a message to his opponent -

It seemed like Almas was motivated to prove his opponent wrong and inflicted damage upon him and got the pinfall.

Result: Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Sin Cara