WWE Live Event Results: Indianapolis, Indiana (June 19th, 2017)

Here are the complete results for WWE SmackDown's live event in Indianapolis, Indiana that went down this June 19th.

The WWE SmackDown Superstars put on a show for the fans in Indianapolis

The WWE’s blue brand put up shop in Indianapolis, Indiana on June 19th, with the live event being headlined by a clash that saw Randy Orton and AJ Styles team up in order to compete against the team of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.

Besides, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos took on Breezango and The New Day. The card also featured a Women’s Tag Team match between Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on the one hand, and Tamina, Natalya and Carmella on the other.

Furthermore, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up to battle with Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Elsewhere on the card, Aiden English competed in two matchups, against Luke Harper and Sin Cara respectively.

Additionally, Tye Dillinger took on Erick Rowan, whereas The Hype Bros and American Alpha went toe-to-toe against The Colons and The Ascension. Below are the complete results for SmackDown’s June 19th live event:

#1 The Hype Bros & American Alpha vs. The Colons & The Ascension

Zack Ryder is back in the mix of things in the WWE and is back to working with his fellow Hype Bro Mojo Rawley. Ryder and Rawley teamed up with American Alpha and took on The Colons & The Ascension.

Ryder, Rawley and American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) would walk out with the win, besting The Colons (Primo and Epico) & The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor).

Result: The Hype Bros & American Alpha def. The Colons & The Ascension

#2 Tye Dillinger vs. Erick Rowan

‘The Perfect Ten’ Tye Dillinger took on former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan in a matchup that garnered a considerably vocal response from the crowd. Dillinger would best Rowan and walk away victorious in the end.

Result: Tye Dillinger def. Erick Rowan

#3 Luke Harper vs. Aiden English

Yet another former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper was featured on the card, as Harper competed against Aiden English. Harper bested English in the Singles matchup, following which the latter would compete in yet another match.

Result: Luke Harper def. Aiden English

#4 Sin Cara vs. Aiden English

English came up short in his aforementioned match against Luke Harper, but would nevertheless compete once again opposite Sin Cara. The result, however, ended up being the same, as Sin Cara handed English yet another loss at the live event.

Result: Sin Cara def. Aiden English

#5 Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura in order to compete against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

@HEELZiggler at #WWEIndianapolis being the Showoff that he is. Like his new gear. pic.twitter.com/9lOsxWgWVI — Nicole Gallion (@NikkiGallion_98) June 20, 2017

Zayn and Nakamura received a huge pop from the fans in Indianapolis and would go on to beat their rivals Corbin and Ziggler at the event.

Result: Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler

#6 Naomi, Becky Lynch & Charlotte vs. Tamina, Natalya & Carmella

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi teamed up with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in order to take on the team of Tamina, Natalya and Carmella.

#WWEIndianapolis were the first to see Miss Money in the Bank in action. Ya' girl lookin' so fly and #Fabulous the other girlies seethin'. pic.twitter.com/1AfWz9AEyR — Uncrowned. (@upbeatmode) June 20, 2017

The latter stage of the matchup saw Carmella leave her partners to fend for themselves, following which Naomi, Lynch and Flair would beat Tamina and Natalya.

Result: Naomi, Becky Lynch & Charlotte def. Tamina, Natalya & Carmella

#7 The Usos vs. Breezango vs. The New Day

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos took on Tyler Breeze and Fandango, as well as The New Day, at the live event in Indianapolis. After a back-and-forth matchup, The Usos walked away with the win, besting Breezango and The New Day.

Result: The Usos def. Breezango and The New Day

#8 Randy Orton & AJ Styles vs Jinder Mahal & Kevin Owens

The show was headlined by Randy Orton and AJ Styles who teamed up in order to compete against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and United States Champion Kevin Owens.

The Viper and The Phenomenal One would eventually best Mahal and Owens, and close out the show.

Result: Randy Orton & AJ Styles def. Jinder Mahal & Kevin Owens

