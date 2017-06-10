WWE Live Event Results: Jackson (9th June, 2017)

WWE held its latest live show in Jackson, Mississippi. This RAW-exclusive event marked the return of Emma, who was sidelined from in-ring action due to a shoulder injury. Including three title bouts, there was a total of eight matches to entertain the fans in attendance.

The result of the live event have been provided below:

#1 Apollo Crews vs. Elias Samson

Prior to the match, Samson sang a song for the fans in attendance but Crews interrupted him. The two of them wrestled back and forth and Crews gained the pinfall following the Spin-out powerbomb.

Result: Apollo Crews defeated Elias Samson

A song for #WWEJackson to let 'em know how I feel... pic.twitter.com/0Jb25vOtZo — Elias Samson. (@DrifterOnGuitar) June 10, 2017



#2 Kalisto, Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Curt Hawkins, Titus O’Neil and Curtis Axel

This was a fairly entertaining encounter that saw Kalisto pick up the win for his team.

Result: Kalisto, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel and Titus O’Neil

After the match ended, the #1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship, Samoa Joe, made his presence felt by attacking Kalisto and Rhyno.

#3 Neville(c) vs. Austin Aries [WWE Cruiserweight Championship match]

Both Neville and Aries received decent pops from the fans as they delivered one of the best matches of the night. Neville picked up the win by forcing Aries to submit to the Rings of Saturn.

Result: Neville retained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship over Austin Aries

#4 Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks and Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma

Emma made her first WWE appearance since May, in this event. Sasha Banks picked up the win for her team.

Result: Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax

#5 The Miz (with Maryse) vs. Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose was welcomed with a loud pop while there were only boos for the Intercontinental champ. In a pre-match promo, Miz announced that he won’t be defending the title in this event. Ambrose pinned the Champ with the Dirty deeds.

Result: Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

#6 Sheamus & Cesaro(c) vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass [Triple threat WWE RAW Tag team Championship match]

Another decent tag team match but it wasn’t given that much time. Sheamus and Cesaro won the match by pinning Enzo Amore

Result: Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows to retain the RAW Tag team Championship

#7 Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Rollins was greeted with one of the best pops of the night. This was a hard-hitting action-packed match. As Rollins gained the upper hand, Joe used a steel chair in defence and started to attack Rollins with it.

Result: Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe via disqualification

Thou shalt not prevent Seth Rollins from flying. #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/HvIz13moYL — Just a Kingslayer. (@DeemedAsGod) June 10, 2017

#8 Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns made his way out amidst a loud mixed reaction from the fans in attendance. Wyatt and Reigns brawled in and out of the ring. Reigns countered a Sister Abigail with the Spear and got the three count over the Eater of Worlds.

Result: Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

