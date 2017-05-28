WWE Live Event Results: Knoxville (27th May 2017)

AJ Styles met Kevin Owens once again in the main event.

Superstar’s from WWE’s blue brand had a Live Event and Knoxville last night. The show featured a good card, and the main event saw Kevin Owens defend his WWE US Championship. The card also featured fan favourites Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura as well as new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Breezango vs. The Colons

The first match of the night saw the former #1 contender’s Breezango take on The Colons. The Colons started off strong on SmackDown Live by taking out American Alpha, but they’re back to staring at the lights as the Fashion Police beat them in Knoxville with relative ease.

Breezango def. The Colons

Mojo Rawley vs. Aiden English

Mojo Rawley got a small pop from the fans in attendance. Aiden English didn’t really create a stir with the with his operatic singer gimmick.

Rawley got the win quickly, and it never actually looked like English had a shot.

Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English

Sin Cara vs. Aiden English



After losing to Mojo Rawley, Aiden English got a second bite at trying to win a match as he faced Sin Cara.

However, the former Lucha Dragon overcame and defeated the former vaudevillian with relative ease.

Sin Cara def. Aiden English

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin

This was one of the most anticipated matches of the night as fan favourites Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura took on new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin.

All four men gave it their all, but in the end, Jinder Mahal tasted defeat as Zayn and Nakamura pulled off the win.

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin

A great night along with a fired up crowd! I tip my hat to the people who attended #WWEKnoxville. pic.twitter.com/unvJ4BDp5q — Thrill-seeker. (@ToResistDespair) May 28, 2017

Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina, Natalya and Carmella (Handicap Match)

Charlotte has had a quite rough introduction to life on SmackDown Live thanks to the Welcoming Committee. The odds were against her once again at Knoxville as she teamed up with Becky Lynch for a handicap tag-team match.

Facing Tamina, Carmella and Natalya, the babyfaces overcame the odds and ended up with the win

Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Tamina, Natalya and Carmella

Dolph Ziggler vs. Tye Dillinger

Tye Dillinger has had a pretty good run since his main roster debut. Dillinger’s mostly faced Aiden English since his main roster debut but faced Dolph Ziggler last night.

After his loss to Nakamura at Backlash, things didn’t get any better for Dolph as he lost to Tye Dillinger after a Tye Breaker.

Tye Dillinger def. Dolph Ziggler

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (for the WWE US Championship)

WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens faced AJ Styles in the main-event for the title. As with their match at Backlash, this match ended in a DQ with Styles winning after Owens got himself disqualified.

The match itself was good, but the DQ finish took a little bit away from it.

AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens by DQ

Take a look at the Face Of America! He's on his knees, begging for the United States Championship. No worries, I gave it back. #WWEKnoxville pic.twitter.com/Ljf78eT72N — Conquer them all. (@PeerlessLegacy) May 28, 2017

