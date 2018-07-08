WWE Live Event Results: Madison Square Garden, NY(07/07)

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns after their bout at Madison Square Garden

WWE returned to Madison Square Garden for their SummerSlam Heatwave tour and lit up the hallowed halls with a flurry of performances and appearances which left the crowd buzzing. The Raw Brand's Superstars, along with a special guest appearance by the Undertaker ensured that the audience in Madison Square Garden got a show they will not soon forget.

The Live Event received a larger crowd than a WWE event in the Garden has for a long time. The show itself saw some exciting matches, with the Undertaker, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns teaming up to take on Kevin Owens, Elias, and Baron 'Constable' Corbin. Ronda Rousey faced Nia Jax in a match where Mickie James was the referee, and Alexa Bliss was the enforcer. Other bouts saw Dolph Ziggler put his Intercontinental Title on the line in a Triple Threat against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Buddy Murphy faced Cedric Alexander, while Mojo Rawley and Bobby Roode squared off among other matches featuring Bayley, Natalya, Ember Moon, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, The B-Team, Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Bobby Lashley, Jinder Mahal, and Titus Worldwide.

Before the show could begin, Dolph Ziggler cut a promo on the Titantron declaring he would retain his title with Drew McIntyre's help. The National Anthem played, and Kurt Angle appeared in a video welcoming everyone to the show. Thanks to PW Insider for the heads up.

Without any further ado, let's get into the results from WWE's Live Event in Madison Square Garden.

1. Bobby Lashley vs Jinder Mahal:

The first bout of the night saw Bobby Lashley face Jinder Mahal. The crowd was hot for the opening of the show.

Lashley is set to face Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules, with the winner likely facing Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. While Lesnar's bout at SummerSlam is still unsure, with the Champion appearing at UFC and facing down Daniel Cormier, Lashley looked to gather some momentum heading into Extreme Rules.

The biggest pop of the match saw Jinder accidentally punch Sunil Singh instead of Lashley. Bobby Lashley won the bout and pinned Jinder after a Jackhammer.

Result: Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal

2. Cedric Alexander (c) vs Buddy Murphy [Cruiserweight Championship Match]:

The pair of Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy have undoubtedly got great chemistry between them. Alexander defended his Championship against Murphy yet again at Madison Square Garden.

The two had a hard-hitting match and stole the show, with yet another spectacular display. In the end, Cedric Alexander won the bout by hitting a Lumbar Check on Murphy.

Result: Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy and retained his Cruiserweight Championship