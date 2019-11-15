WWE Live Event Results - Mannheim, Germany (November 14, 2019): The O.C. does double duty; new #1 contenders for RAW Tag Team Championship crowned

WWE continued its tour of Europe with a live show at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany. Eight matches were conducted, with the RAW Women's Championship and United States Championship being defended.

Here, we take a look at all the results from the event.

#1 Becky Lynch (c) vs Lacey Evans [WWE RAW Women's Championship match]

The live event kickstarted with a match that saw the WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defend her championship against Lacey Evans. The Sassy Southern Belle tried her best to dethrone The Man but in the end, Lynch defeated Evans by making her tap out to the Dis-arm-her.

Result: Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans to retain the WWE RAW Women's Championship

#2 Ricochet vs Shelton Benjamin

In the next match, Ricochet squared off against Shelton Benjamin. The One and Only brought his A-game to the bout against the veteran Benjamin and defeated him via pinfall after nailing him with the 630 senton.

Result: Ricochet defeated Shelton Benjamin

#3 Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder vs The O.C. vs The Street Profits

Zack Ryder has been known to pull off surprise victories in the past and at Mannheim, he and Curt Hawkins defeated the team of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson as well as Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins to become the number one contenders for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship.

The Major Bros will face the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders, in a championship match on the November 18 episode of WWE RAW.

Result: Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder defeated The O.C. and The Street Profits to become the number one contenders for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

#4 AJ Styles (c) vs Kevin Owens [WWE United States Championship match]

Kevin Owens took on United States Champion AJ Styles in a championship match. Just when it seemed like Owens would pick up the victory, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows ran interference and cost Owens the match.

The Prizefighter picked up a DQ victory but a title cannot change hands that way. When AJ Styles along with the rest of The O.C. proceeded to gang up around Owens, The Viking Raiders came out to make the save.

Result: Kevin Owens defeated AJ Styles by DQ

