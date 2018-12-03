WWE Live Event Results Mexico City (12/01/18)

Emotions were high in an epic live event in Mexico City!

WWE wrapped up an incredible supershow in Mexico that saw superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live go at it. Though it was a co-branded event, they didn't compete against each other in head-to-head competition (after all, Survivor Series is the only PPV that has that distinction!).

Regardless, it was an incredible live event and the fans played a huge part in it. Here's what happened in the live event!

Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura - United States Championship

Rey Mysterio returned to his second home, Mexico. He faced his first opponent upon his 2018 WWE return - US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Mysterio seemed to be getting the better of Nakamura until...The Colons, of all people, interfered.

Things broke down and The New Day came out to make the save.

Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura ended in a no contest

Rey Mysterio & The New Day vs Shinsuke Nakamura & The Colons

The six-man tag team action began and the crowd started to heat up. A very fast-paced match-up, obviously set up for the babyfaces to get the better of the heels. Surprisingly, it wasn't even the Colons who took the pin. It was the champion Shinsuke Nakamura who ate the pin and Mysterio pinned him yet again!

Interestingly, Nakamura kicked out at 3 but the referee still rang the bell. Miscue or not? You decide!

Rey Mysterio & The New Day def. Shinsuke Nakamura & The Colons

After the match, Mysterio and The New Day celebrated with the crowd.

Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre

Battled with Drew McIntyre tonight in #WWEMexicoCity and I wasn’t victorious, but I had a great time and I’ll worry about defeating him at #WWETLC instead defeating him at live events like tonight. pic.twitter.com/XSBT0tGw9w — Finn Bálor. (@EchoedHysteria) December 2, 2018

Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre are set to face each other at TLC in a few weeks. But fans in Mexico City got an early preview. Balor, unfortunately, didn't stand a chance. It certainly seems to be McIntyre's time now and he defeated the former Universal Champion despite a valiant battle.

Drew McIntyre def. Finn Balor

