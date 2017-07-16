WWE Live Event Results: Pensacola, Florida (7/15/17)

The blue brand put on a live show on July 15, 2017, in Pensacola, Florida.

Jinder Mahal faced another current Champion this Saturday at the WWE live event

The WWE SmackDown roster was in Pensacola, Florida for a live show which turned out to be quite an action-packed affair. The blue brand put their best foot forward, heading into their upcoming Battleground PPV.

The current WWE World champion Jinder Mahal put his title on the line against United States Champion AJ Styles in a singles match. Baron Corbin faced his old nemesis Sami Zayn while the main event of the night saw Shinsuke Nakamura face off with Dolph Ziggler.

#1 Sin Cara & American Alpha vs. Eric Rowan, Epico & Aiden English

Sin Cara and the American Alpha, comprised of Chad Gable and Jason Jordan formed an unlikely trios team against former Wyatt family member Eric Rowan, Epico and Aiden English. Both teams put up a good fight in this opening match for the night, and the bout had its share of high-tension moments. Sin Cara and American Alpha emerged victorious in a fitting conclusion to the very physical match.

Result: Sin Cara & American Alpha def. Erick Rowan, Epico & Aiden English

#2 Rusev vs. Zack Ryder

The recently returned Rusev took on one-half of the Hyper Bros., Zack Ryder in the first singles match of the night. Rusev proved that he is in perfect shape as he dominated his opponent for most of the match. Although Zack Ryder traded a fair number of strikes and submissions with the former US Champion, Rusev stole the victory in the end.

Result: Rusev def. Zack Ryder

#3 The Usos (c) vs. Breezango vs. The New Day (Triple Threat Tag-Team Championship Match)

The New Day has been very adamant about winning the Tag Team Championships back from The Usos but have been unsuccessful in doing so since their return. Three of the biggest tag-teams faced off in a Triple-Threat Tag match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Usos and The New Day were joined by Breezango as the three teams put on a great show for the Florida audience.

After attracting a lot of heel heat with their taunts and insults, The Usos managed to successfully retain their titles even though the other two teams put up a great fight.

Result: The Usos (c) def. Breezango and New Day to retain the Tag Team Titles

#4 Jinder Mahal (c) vs. AJ Styles (WWE World Championship Match)

Two current champions faced each other in this action-packed bout with Jinder Mahal putting his WWE World Championship on the line against US Champion AJ Styles. It's surprising that this match wasn't the main event of the show since this was easily the highest point of the night. The two champions met in a very physical bout, and Jinder had a lot to prove as a heel champion. Though AJ Styles put up a great fight, the Modern Day Maharaja snagged the victory and walked away with his championship belt.

Result: Jinder Mahal (c) def. US Champion AJ Styles to retain the WWE Title

Result: Jinder Mahal (c) def. US Champion AJ Styles to retain the WWE Title

#5 Naomi, Becky Lynch & Charlotte vs. Carmella, Natalya & Tamina

Up next was the Six-Woman Tag Team Match involving current SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi who teamed up with former Horsewomen Becky Lynch & Charlotte who faced off with the team of Ms Money in the Bank, Carmella, Natalya & Tamina.

The match saw its share of highs and lows that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats, once again proving that the women of SmackDown can hold their own in a multi-person tag match. Naomi, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair got a hard earned victory over Carmella, Natalya & Tamina in the end.



Result: Women's Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair def. Carmella, Natalya & Tamina

Result: Women's Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair def. Carmella, Natalya & Tamina

#6 Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

The Lone Wolf, Baron Corbin set his sights on the Underdog from the Underground, Sami Zayn, as the two faced off in singles competition yet again. The match proved to be a great singles bout as the two clearly put in the effort to make this one of the more memorable matches of the night. Sami Zayn started strong, but Corbin eventually took control of the match and emerged victorious in a nail-biting conclusion to a great match.

Result: Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn

#7 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

When you consider that there was a champion vs. champion match earlier on in the night, this one was a surprising choice for the main event.

Dolph Ziggler had been setting up his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura for a while now, having ridiculed the former NJPW star on more than one occasion. The two faced off in the main event of the night which was a surprising yet welcome change to the usual format of WWE's live events.

The match although not the absolute best of the night, definitely deserves a spot on the top three matches from the show. The Artist rarely fails to amuse the audience with his theatricality and Ziggler took every possible shot at taunting his opponent. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler, thus concluding the night's matches.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler

