WWE Live Event Results: Philadelphia, PA (6th July) - Ronda Rousey and injured star return

Ronda Rousey battled Triple H at WrestleMania

WWE's Raw Brand stopped off at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for a Live Event, as part of their SummerSlam heatwave tour. With one day to go before the WWE Live Event in Madison Square Garden, the show saw the return of an injured star, as well as Ronda Rousey.

The heated crowd atmosphere left a lasting impression, with the fans cheering their favourite stars and booing the hated heels.

What another successful night at #WWEPhilly and by far my favorite @wwe event I’ve ever been too!!! pic.twitter.com/0CZl1zH0K9 — Franklin Myers (@frankofthemyers) July 7, 2018

The Live Event saw Ronda Rousey face Nia Jax in a match with two special guest referees, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. Dolph Ziggler defended his championship against Seth Rollins, while Cedric Alexander defended his Cruiserweight Championship against Buddy Murphy, and Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defended their Tag Team Championships. There was one six-woman tag team match and another six-man tag team match for the Cruiserweights. Bobby Lashley took on Jinder Mahal, while Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Finn Balor took on Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Elias.

Without further ado, let's get into the results from WWE's night in Philly.

1. Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler (w/ Drew McIntyre) [Intercontinental Championship Match]:

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler have recently had a couple of matches with each other. Both the stars have displayed chemistry with each other, with high-quality matches back-to-back. At Philly, the two went at it again, with Drew McIntyre on the sidelines helping out Dolph Ziggler.

You can see clips of the match here:

Suicide Dive at #WWEPhilly! Video from desiree615 on Instagram #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/3ihJsgWNZb — Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) July 7, 2018

Seth in action at #WWEPhilly video from sheediemack on Instagram #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/svS3avqylS — Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) July 7, 2018

Seth powers up Ziggler for a Falcon Arrow at #WWEPhilly video from wlynam14 on Instagram #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/IncIN5Sm4T — Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) July 7, 2018

The match between the two stole the show yet again, as Seth Rollins and Ziggler mixed it up. Seth hit Ziggler with a Buckle Bomb, Suicide Dive and a Falcon Arrow and took a Zig Zag from Ziggler. In the end, however, interference from McIntyre saw Seth lose the match.

Result: Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins and retained the Intercontinental Championship

2. Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy [Cruiserweight Championship Match]:

Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy clashed yet again in this match for the Cruiserweight Championship. The two had an amazing showing and had one of the best matches of the night.

The two have previously battled for the Championship, but Cedric came out on top every time. On this occasion, there was a repeat, as Cedric was able to defeat Murphy yet again and put him away to retain his championship.

Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight title #WWEPhilly #MMBWWE pic.twitter.com/NZi6O3BqkN — MIX MASTA B ™ (@MixMastaB) July 6, 2018

The lack of 205 Live stars from the main roster means that this is the one time that the casual fans are exposed to the Cruiserweights, and as a result, the brilliant matches help the Cruiserweights out a lot.

Result: Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy and retained the Cruiserweight Championship