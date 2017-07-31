WWE Live Event Results: Saginaw, MI (30th July, 2017)

A surprise appearance by a RAW Superstar.

by Pratyay Ghosh 31 Jul 2017

Courtesy: @RayStoreyPhotos

The SmackDown Live crew headed to Saginaw, Michigan last night. The show featured all the top names of the blue brand including AJ Styles, John Cena, Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura.

RAW Superstar Samoa Joe was also on the card as he faced the "Perfect 10" Tye Dillinger. The show was main-evented by John Cena who took on Rusev in a Saginaw Street Fight.

Baron Corbin vs Sami Zayn

The night started off with the MITB holder Baron Corbin taking on the “Underdog From The Underground” Sami Zayn.

Corbin attacked Zayn while he was in the middle of his entrance.

Corbin used his size to his advantage throughout and even though Zayn did his best, Corbin picked up the win.

Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn