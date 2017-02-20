WWE Live Event Results: Saskatoon (02/19/2017)

The returning Tamina was in action at the event.

AJ Styles challenged for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event

The recent SmackDown-exclusive live event took place in Saskatoon, Canada. The SmackDown Tag team Championship and the Intercontinental Championship were defended during the show.

The match card featured seven matches, with Dean Ambrose, The Miz and AJ Styles fighting for the Intercontinental belt in the main event. The results have been provided below:

#1 Mojo Rawley vs. Aiden English (with Simon Gotch)

There was not much of a reaction for either of the wrestlers. Nonetheless, they delivered a decent performance with Rawley picking up the pinfall victory.

Result: Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

Cheered until I lost my voice for @WWEDramaKing ! The better man did NOT win tonight! #WWESaskatoon #quitemanly pic.twitter.com/3rjwJc4rp1 — Arkin Kauf (@RCEedSK) February 19, 2017

#2 American Alpha(c) vs. Breezango [SmackDown Tag team Championship match]

The current SmackDown Tag team Champions were greeted with huge pops. As the crowd was hyped, the match turned out to be more enjoyable. Breezango were very impressive throughout the contest but the Grand Amplitude helped the American Alpha retain their gold.

Result: American Alpha defeated Breezango to retain the Smackdown Tag team Championship.

#3 Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

Despite portraying a negative character, Ziggler received decent pops from the fans in attendance. The match was filled with back-and-forth action. Ziggler attempted to deliver a superkick to Crews but he countered and rolled him up for the three count.

Result: Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler