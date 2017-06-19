WWE Live Event Results: Springfield, Illinois (June 18, 2017)

Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt at a WWE Live Event in Springfield, Illinois.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam Analysis 19 Jun 2017, 19:55 IST

Dean Ambrose pinned The Miz in Springfield

The Superstars of Monday Night Raw put on a Live Event in Springfield, Illinois, but there wasn’t much to write home about. The card was headlined by Roman Reigns and also featured a couple of title defences. Without any further ado, here are the results (courtesy of Wrestling Inc)

#1 R-Truth and Kalisto vs. Goldust and Titus O’Neil

This was an opener between four Superstars without any real momentum, and they weren’t able to generate any heat from the audience. R-Truth hit the “What’s up” on O’Neil to put an end to a lacklustre encounter.

Result: R-Truth and Kalisto defeated Goldust and Titus O'Neil

#2 Elias Samson vs. Apollo Crews

Samson performed a musical routine before the match and drew the biggest heel reaction of the night. The Drifter’s night then proceeded to get better when he hit the Encore to pick up the victory.

Result: Elias Samson defeated Apollo Crews

#3 Cesaro and Sheamus (C) vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. Enzo and Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

The Hardy Boyz were incredibly popular, and they received significant babyface reactions. However, Cesaro and Sheamus used their cunning to retain the titles that they won at Extreme Rules and ensure that the Hardyz were left empty handed.

Great win from @WWESheamus and @WWECesaro



Proving that they ALONE are the best tag team in the world! #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/iL2v3umrzM — Donnie Joe Turner Jr (@donniethemoose) June 19, 2017

Result: Cesaro and Sheamus retained the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

#4 Sasha Banks, Bailey and Mickey James vs. Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax

Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax were at loggerheads on Monday Night Raw, but they were on the same team in Springfield. The heels came up short when a resolute Sasha Banks forced Emma to submit to the Bank Statement.

Result: Sasha Banks, Bailey and Mickey James defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax

#5 Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz and Samoa Joe

Former cohorts Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose joined forces to battle The Miz and Samoa Joe. The A-Lister made it a point to avoid a confrontation with Ambrose for most of the match, but the persistent Lunatic Fringe pinned his rival after successfully executing the Dirty Deeds.

Result: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz and Samoa Joe

#6 Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

Neville, who is one of WWE’s best performers, put on a solid match with the talented Akira Tozawa. In typical heel fashion, the King of the Cruiserweights picked up the victory after using the ropes for leverage.

Result: Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

#7 Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

The Big Dog locked horns with The Eater of Worlds in the main event of the evening. The former rivals put on a hard-hitting match that had the fans on the edge of their seats, and there was no question that both men looked like bona fide Superstars. Reigns picked up the victory after he hit Wyatt with a Spear.

@WWEBrayWyatt had @WWERomanReigns in the palm of his hand in #WWESpringfield just like he has the whole wold in his hands! #EaterOfWorlds pic.twitter.com/vMeYKQLJua — Donnie Joe Turner Jr (@donniethemoose) June 19, 2017

Result: Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com