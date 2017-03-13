WWE Live Event Results: Toronto (11/03/2017)

The event featured Finn Balor's second match since returning from injury. A former WWE star was also backstage.

Too Sweet indeed

Toronto, Canada held the most recent RAW-exclusive WWE Live event. Alongside three Championship defences, the match card featured a total of seven matches. However, some changes had to be made to the previously announced card.

Brock Lesnar was scheduled to appear at the event but the plans were later changed. The tag team Championship match stipulation was also altered to a fatal-4-way encounter despite being advertised as a triple threat tag match.

In the main event, Finn Balor teamed up with Sami Zayn and the United States Champion Chris Jericho to take on the team of Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Triple H.

The results of the show has been provided below:

#1. Sin Cara, The Big Show and The Golden Truth (R-Truth & Goldust) vs. Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas and The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico)

The fans in attendance noted that it was an entertaining tag team match. Big Show pinned Bo Dallas following the Knockout punch and picked up the win for his team.

Result: The Big Show, Sin Cara and The Golden Truth defeated Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas and The Shining Stars

#2 Neville(c) vs. Rich Swann [WWE Cruiserweight Championship match]

Neville received a good reaction from the audience. Despite being short, the match was packed with back-and-forth action and it ended when the ‘King of the Cruiserweights’ forcing Swann to submit to the Rings of Saturn.

Result: Neville defeated Rich Swann to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship





#3 Alicia Fox and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Dana Brooke

Banks and Fox were greeted with loud pops. Sasha picked up the win for her team when Dana Brooke tapped out to the Bank Statement.

Result: Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox defeated Dana Brooke and Nia Jax