WWE Live Event Results: Trenton (2nd June, 2017)

The Intercontinental and Cruiserweight Championships were on the line in this event.

Ambrose defended the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz

The journey to Extreme Rules continued with the latest live event in Trenton, New Jersey. This RAW-exclusive show featured a total of eight matches, which included two title bouts as well.

One of the interesting aspects of the show was the absence of The Hardy Boyz and Sheamus & Cesaro.

The results from the event have been provided below:

#1 Apollo Crews, Kalisto, R-Truth and Curtis Axel vs Goldust, Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas and Elias Samson

This was a decent tag team match to kick-off the show.

Result: Apollo Crews, Kalisto, R-Truth and Curtis Axel defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, Goldust and Elias Samson

#2 Neville(c) vs Austin Aries [WWE Cruiserweight Championship match]

Neville and Aries delivered one of the best matches of the night. The match came to an end when ‘The King of Cruiserweights’ forced Aries to submit to the Rings of Saturn.

Result: Neville retained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship over Austin Aries

#3 Finn Balor vs Curt Hawkins

Balor was greeted with the loudest reaction of the night, however, the match didn’t last long. Balor dominated Hawkins throughout the match and pinned him following the Coup de Grace.

Result: Finn Balor defeated Curt Hawkins

#WWETrenton was definitely behind @FinnBalor. Loudest reaction of the night. A man who you should all look up to #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/PjA42E0eOq — Billy (@GTSSuperFans) June 3, 2017

#4 Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James vs Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox

Bayley and Banks were greeted with loud cheers. Bayley picked up the win for her team by pinning the RAW Women’s Champion with the Bayley-to-Belly.

Result: Bayley, Mickie James and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox