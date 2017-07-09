WWE Live Event Results: Waco, Texas (7/8/17)

WWE put on a huge RAW live event at Waco, Texas, this Saturday.

Finn Balor faced an unlikely opponent at this Saturday’s WWE Live Event in Waco, Texas

WWE put on a great show at Waco, Texas, this Saturday, with the help of the Superstars from RAW. There was a huge Six-Man Tag Team Match scheduled for the night as well as a Fatal-Four Way Tag Team Championship Match involving the Hardy Boyz, Sheamus & Cesaro, Heath Slater & Rhyno, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

The main event of the night was a Tag Team Match between the team of former Shield members, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. the current Intercontinental Champion The Miz and No. 1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship, Samoa Joe.

Finn Balor faced the up and coming Elias Samson, while Neville put his Cruiserweight Title on the line against Cedric Alexander. The show also saw an epic Six-Woman Tag Team Match, as well as a singles bout between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt.

#1 R-Truth, Titus O’Neil, and Apollo Crews vs. Goldust, Bo Dallas, and Curt Hawkins (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

R-Truth, Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews took on the team of Goldust, Bo Dallas, and Curt Hawkins in a Six-Man Tag Team Match and it turned out to be a great start to the show. R-Truth, Titus O’Neil, and Apollo Crews defeated Goldust, Bo Dallas, and Curt Hawkins.

Result: R-Truth, Titus O’Neil, and Apollo Crews def. Goldust, Bo Dallas, and Curt Hawkins

#2 Neville (c) vs. Cedric Alexander (WWE Cruiserweight Title Match)

The second match of the night saw Neville face Cedric Alexander with the WWE Cruiserweight Championship on the line. Both men put up a good fight and the match proceeded at a very even pace before Neville snagged the victory and retained his Cruiserweight Title.

Result: Neville (c) def. Cedric Alexander to retain his WWE Cruiserweight Title

#3 Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James Vs. Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax (Six-Woman Tag Team Match)

RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss teamed up with Emma and Nia Jax to take on Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. The action-packed match from six of WWE’s top talents got a big reaction from the audience.

The match came to a nail-biting conclusion when the team of Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax.

Only pic of the women's match @ #WWEWaco but it's of Bayley & Sasha, so I'm happy pic.twitter.com/BsuH6cCqjO — Hedgehugger (@BayleyPromoWWE) July 9, 2017

Less than 24 hours until Sasha Banks becomes a 4X RAW Women's Champion @SashaBanksWWE #WWEWaco pic.twitter.com/WigN5fbGCj — hayley (@banksregime) July 9, 2017

Result: Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James def. Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax

#4 Sheamus & Cesaro (c) vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Hardy Boyz vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Fatal Four Way Match For The RAW Tag Team Titles)

The former RAW Tag-Team Champions, The Hardy Boyz, faced Sheamus & Cesaro, Heath Slater & Rhyno and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in one of the most high-energy matches of the night.

The match saw a lot of great moments and Sheamus & Cesaro defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Hardys, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to retain the WWE RAW Tag-Team Titles.

Result: Sheamus & Cesaro (c) def Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Hardys, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson