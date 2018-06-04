Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Live Event Results: Waco, Texas (June 2nd, 2018)

A brilliant night of wrestling for the blue brand, prior to this year's Money in the Bank PPV.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 17:34 IST
876

Carmella defended the SD Live Women's Title on the evening

Ahead of the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the SmackDown Live roster landed in the city of Waco, Texas last night for another exciting WWE Live Event.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The house show, as usual, was full of ups and downs, featuring several top superstars from the blue brand, including the debut of a top NXT faction.

#1 Sanity (Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe) vs The Club (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows)

The ever-dominant Sanity finally made their much-awaited main roster debut last night, when they squared-off in a tag team match against the duo of Gallows and Anderson, who are currently the #1 contenders for the SD Live Tag Team Titles.

The team of Young and Wolfe eventually went on to lose their debut match, after their fellow stablemate, Killian Dain caused an outside interference that resulted in a huge win for The Club.

Result: Sanity def. The Club

#2 Andrade “Cien” Almas vs Sin Cara

Following last week’s episode of SD Live, we somewhat got an indication towards the fact that the WWE is currently eyeing towards a possible feud between SmackDown’s newest superstar Andrade “Cien” Almas and Sin Cara.

The former NXT Champion Almas picked up a huge win over Sin Cara following a devastating Hammerlock DDT on the masked luchador.

Result: Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Sin Cara

WWE Live Event SaNiTY Jeff Hardy Carmella
