WWE Live Event Results: Youngstown, Ohio (30th July, 2017)

The RAW brand gave us another epic live event.

The red brand stopped by Youngstown, Ohio last night with a stacked card. The show was headlined by a No DQ match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. The card also featured Roman's former Shield brothers teaming up to take on the Miztourage.

The most surprising match on the card was probably Bray Wyatt's, as he faced a member of Titus Worldwide.

#1 Kalisto, Titus O’Neil, R-Truth and Jason Jordan vs. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Curt Hawkins and Goldust

The night started off with an eight-man tag-match which saw Kurt Angle’s son Jason Jordan team up with Kalisto, Titus O’ Neil and R-Truth to face Anderson and Gallows who teamed up with Curt Hawkins and Goldust.

The babyfaces won the match with Kalisto and Jason Jordan impressing.

