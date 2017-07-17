WWE/ Lucha Underground News: Marty The Moth opens up about Big Show's influence in his career

Persistence paid off for Marty " The Moth" Martinez.

17 Jul 2017

Marty “The Moth” Martinez has created quite the creepy character in Lucha Underground...

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Wrestling-Infos.de, Marty “The Moth” Martinez talked about the role that Big Show played in getting him a WWE tryout.

In case you didn’t know...

Marty was a contestant on the 2011 edition of WWE Tough Enough that “Silent Rage” Andy Leavine won. Martinez was one of the favourites in the competition but had to leave the show due to injury.

The heart of the matter

A few years prior to his Tough Enough appearance, Marty ran into the Big Show three different times in three different states. He later travelled to California, Colorado, and Texas before Big Show realised that the young upstart was working hard to get a WWE tryout.

After the third encounter, Big Show took Martinez to meet John Laurinaitis, who gave the okay for Marty to have a tryout with the WWE, which led to his Tough Enough appearance and a prominent role in Lucha Underground.

What’s next?

Season three of Lucha Underground continues on the El Rey Network every Wednesday. It is unknown what is next for Martinez after being defeated in the second round of the Cueto Cup Tournament by Fenix.

Author’s take

It’s good to hear that Big Show helped to reward Marty for his persistence. There is no telling where Martinez’s career would have gone if it wasn’t for the World’s Largest Athlete.

