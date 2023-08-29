WWE made major booking mistake with current champion this week on RAW

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Chad Gable come out on top against Ludwig Kaiser after Giovanni Vinci felt the need to include himself in the match after he was struck by a moonsault on the outside.

This came after it was announced by Gunther that he would defend his Intercontinental Championship next week against Gable following his loss to the star last week via countout.

Gunther left the ringside area to allow Kaiser to take on Gable, but following the match, when Otis involved himself, and the two men began the beatdown, Gunther felt the need to step back in to hit Gable with a Powerbomb, which was reversed into an ankle lock.

It's unclear why Gunther put himself in this position since he is The Ring General, he has made a career out of claiming that the mat is sacred and that cheap shots shouldn't be part of the business.

It seemed that WWE made an error in booking Gunther on the latest episode of RAW, as the champion looked anything but his dominant self. The star has always managed to have the upper hand in all of his feuds till date but Gable seems to have gotten under his skin.

Is Chad Gable in Gunther's head forcing him to make mistakes on WWE RAW?

Gunther was undefeated in singles competition on the main roster until he lost to Gable last week, and it's clear that he hates the fact that his perfect streak has come to an end.

Gunther didn't need to touch Gable this week or send a message to him, he put himself into a position where Gable was able to embarrass him needlessly. It could be that the former Olympian is now in his head and has taken him off his game, but in one quick move, Gunther just showed that he is like every other heel in the company.

The Ring General should have sat back and watched Kaiser and Vinci send a message for him instead.

However, it remains to be seen how things will pan out for the Intercontinental Champion when he ultimately faces Gable for the title.

