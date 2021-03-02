WWE Main Event Spoilers: 41 consecutive wins for Superstar, Akira Tozawa vs. Ricochet

The March 4, 2021 episode of WWE Main Event will feature Akira Tozawa vs. Ricochet and Drew Gulak vs. Mansoor.

As well as WWE’s most popular weekly shows (RAW, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live), it also produces Main Event every week. The show, which airs on Thursdays, usually features two matches involving RAW Superstars who did not appear on the same week’s episode of RAW.

This week’s episode of Main Event, which was filmed before RAW, saw Mansoor extend his winning streak against Gulak. The Saudi Arabian Superstar has now won 41 matches in a row, dating back to August 2019.

Ricochet picked up a victory over Akira Tozawa in the only other match on the show.

Mansoor’s winning run in WWE

Mansoor joined WWE in 2018

Including live events, Mansoor has won his last 41 matches. He has recorded five victories in 2021 so far, with two coming on Main Event and three taking place on 205 Live. His most notable victories in WWE came against Cesaro (Crown Jewel 2019) and Dolph Ziggler (Super ShowDown 2020).

Mansoor’s last defeat came on August 24, 2019 when he failed to win a 15-man Battle Royal at an NXT live event. The previous night, he lost against Dominik Dijakovic (now known as T-BAR).