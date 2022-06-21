WWE Main Event Spoilers: Finn Balor in action; New champion crowned 

WWE Main Event this week was taped before Monday Night RAW as usual. The show emanated from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, and featured multiple former champions in action.

This week's edition of the network exclusive show opened with a tag team bout where Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day took on The Mysterios. The event was headlined by a 24/7 Championship match between Doudrop and Dana Brooke.

We have complete results from the show, courtesy of wrestlingheadlines.com. With that said, let's jump into the results for the Main Event.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. The Mysterios on WWE Main Event

Finn Balor started the proceedings for this week's show as he teamed up with Damian Priest to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The Prince recently embraced his villainous side when he joined forces with Priest and Rhea Ripley to assault Edge. The trio smashed The Rated R Superstar's head with a Con-chair-to to sideline him from in-ring action.

QtpieJillybeans💝(#KrossCult) @jillsteet05 Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley plus on why they kicked Edge out ..I'm still like #WWERaw Finn BalorDamian Priestand Rhea Ripleyplus on why they kicked Edgeout ..I'm still like Finn Balor 💕Damian Priest 💕and Rhea Ripley 💕👀 plus on why they kicked Edge 💕out ..I'm still like 😩 #WWERaw https://t.co/zkhdIfPqgJ

The match against Rey and Dominik was Finn's second outing on the network exclusive show. He earlier defeated Apollo Crews in a singles match in March.

Judgment Day's first bout as a team was successful as they defeated The Mysterios. The heel stable will be hoping to make a name for themselves in the coming months, and a win over the former champions was a good start.

Result: Judgment Day def. The Mysterios

Doudrop vs Dana Brooke on WWE Main Event

A 24/7 Championship match headlined the 508th edition of the Main Event as Doudrop challenged Dana Brooke for the latter's coveted title.

While Dana was able to fend off Becky Lynch on the red brand earlier this month, she wasn't able to overcome Doudrop. The Powerhouse defeated Brooke to kickstart her first title reign in the company. She had a little help from Nikki A.S.H., who was present at ringside.

Result: Doudrop def. Dana Brooke

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. The show airs every Thursday on Hulu and on Peacock/WWE Network after a two-week delay.

