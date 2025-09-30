  • home icon
WWE to make huge Roman Reigns announcement next week on RAW? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 30, 2025 06:30 GMT
Roman Reigns is the Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.com)

Former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns returned to the Stamford-based promotion on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW during the main event, in the tornado tag team match between The Usos and The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion may make a major announcement related to OTC by next week.

In a shocking turn of events, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could officially announce Roman Reigns' bout for the Crown Jewel: Perth. Even before his return earlier this week, the Stamford-based promotion posted a new poster for Crown Jewel PLE, which featured the OTC on it, subtly confirming his early return.

However, Reigns' return on RAW has confirmed that he will play an important role in the upcoming week, and the OTC is being announced for Crown Jewel, which suggests he might compete in a match in Perth. WWE could be announcing his match by next week. Moreover, it may boost ticket sales ahead of the event.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

A major match was announced for WWE Crown Jewel on RAW

The card is already stacked with massive matches such as two champion vs. champion bouts, John Cena vs. AJ Styles, and the latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw the announcement of another bout.

WWE was building the tension between the Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley for a while. Last week, the Empress of Tomorrow finally snapped at SKY and attacked her, turning heel on her former friend.

The latest episode of the flagship show saw Asuka once again attacking SKY, but this time, Rhea Ripley saved her. Following this incident, WWE officially announced a tag team bout featuring Ripley and SKY as a team against Asuka and Kairi Sane for the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event next month.

With the Perth PLE merely weeks away from now, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Crown Jewel leading up to the show.

