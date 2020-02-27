WWE makes a booking error on Super ShowDown match card (Opinion)

Rey Mysterio should be facing Angel Garza

WWE presents their fifth show live from Saudi Arabia tomorrow afternoon entitled Super ShowDown and once again the card is stacked with The Fiend defending the Universal Championship against Goldberg and Ricochet challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

There are several other interesting matches on the show including the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match which recently saw Rey Mysterio replace Rusev. It was announced earlier today that Mansoor will take on Dolph Ziggler and The OC will challenge The Viking Raiders in the latest additions to the card, whilst Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza will once again battle it out inside the squared circle.

Interestingly, Rey Mysterio has been added to the gauntlet match instead of the match against Garza. Afterall it was Garza that put him out of action with a hammerlock DDT on the concrete a few weeks ago, so why wouldn't Mysterio be out for revenge?

Humberto Carrillo could then be added to the Tuwaiq Trophy match and once again cross paths with the returning Andrade and continue their feud. It would make much more sense storyline wise if this was what WWE planned for the show instead.

The only way that WWE could turn this around is if Carrillo vs Garza takes place after the Tuwaiq Trophy and Andrade then interferes only for the odds to be evened by Rey Mysterio. This would then lead to an all Mexican affair between the four men moving forward and would mean that Carrillo had some much-needed backup.

Mysterio isn't winning the trophy, so it should have been him in a match against Garza but because the two cousins stole the entire show on Monday night, WWE has opted for them to cross paths once again instead.

Next week on RAW, Humberto and Garza cross paths once again in a tag team match with Mysterio and Andrade included, so why wouldn't this feud be allowed to continue inside two matches in the Middle East.

Do you think the booking was correct or would you have preferred Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo to switch places?