WWE makes hilarious botch with The Undertaker's new T-shirt

The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the greatest characters in the history of professional wrestling. With great gimmicks come huge merchandise sales, if the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and The Deadman himself are any indications.

Ever since The Undertaker made his way to WWE, the promotion has been selling merchandise related to The Phenom and has made tons of money doing that.

WWE has now come up with a new T-shirt based on The Undertaker. This time though, the company has made a major blunder while designing the apparel.

The front of the T-shirt reads "The Phenom", which isn't the issue here. The problem stems from the back of the merchandise, which features the following quote:

Be weary of the old man in a profession where young men don’t last long.

The T-shirt in question

It seems like WWE was going for wary, which means "to exercise caution". Weary, on the other hand, means "getting tired of something". This gives a whole new meaning to the T-shirt and the same is being pointed out all over social media by fans.

Expect WWE to take down the apparel soon, and replace it with a corrected version. You can check out the T-shirt on WWE's website, HERE.