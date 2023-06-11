WWE may have finally found a woman who could be seen as a legitimate threat to Ronda Rousey's current dominance

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could become the new Unified Women's Tag Team Champions on WWE SmackDown if they defeat Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

The former MMA stars have dominated the tag team division since joining forces, and it's clear that no other woman on the brand can step up to them. This could lead to the creative team looking outside the box.

Amanda Nunes recently announced her retirement from UFC. The MMA icon mentioned that she would be happy to entertain the idea of moving to WWE if the contract was suitable.

“If the contract is amazing, why not?” she asked. “What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already — even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one — I had two (…) I’m so happy, and whatever comes after I’m done with UFC, we’ll see. For sure, you guys will see me around, anyways.” (H/T NYPost)

Nunes and Ronda Rousey are familiar with each other as the former defeated Rousey in December 2016 at UFC 207. Since this loss, Rousey has pursued a career outside the Octagon while Nunes has gone from strength to strength in UFC.

It's worth noting that Endeavor is currently in the process of acquiring WWE as part of its recent sale. This means that Nunes' transition to pro wrestling could be effortless.

Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez settled their issues in WWE

Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar picked up some problems in UFC, and they surprisingly settled their differences in a WWE ring.

Lesnar defeated Velasquez in Saudi Arabia in 2019, which allowed the issues between the two to finally be swept under the table. Nunes defeated Rousey in just 48 seconds, which showed her that it was time for the latter to step away from UFC.

Rousey has been a dominant force in pro wrestling since her UFC departure, and Nunes can halt her former opponent's momentum if she signs with the Stamford-based company.

Would Amanda Nunes be the right choice to end Rousey's dominance? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes