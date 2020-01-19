WWE may have chosen the wrong Superstar to eliminate Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble (opinion)

Royal Rumble is just over a week away and all eyes are on how WWE will book Brock Lesnar in the men's match. Who will eliminate the Beast Incarnate? Who will he face at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship?

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about the upcoming Royal Rumble match on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom revealed that Cain Velasquez is the current favourite to eliminate Lesnar and build up towards a WrestleMania rubber match.

Colohue stated:

When it comes to eliminating, I do think Cain Velasquez is being set up for that and I’m going to explain why I believe that. Cain Velasquez has been the favourite to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for a while now, it’s a storyline they want to tell, there was originally supposed to be a Velasquez vs. Lesnar match at the Rumble, they have now pushed that back due to unavailability of someone else, or maybe Tyson Fury not picking up as soon as they would have wanted, there are a lot of possibilities.

Cain Velasquez is the most certain at this moment to enter the Rumble after Lesnar has thrown out some fan favourites and built up a load of hatred, he is the most likely to throw him out, but I don’t think WWE is going to get the pop they want.

Tom went on to explain that Lesnar was brought back on the most recent episode of RAW to get a lot of heat so that the person who eventually eliminates him at the Rumble gets a massive pop.

WWE could feed Lesnar many popular Superstars at the Rumble before Cain Velasquez comes out and throws him out of the ring. While WWE is looking to get big cheers for the elimination, they may not get the desired pop from Velasquez doing the honours.

The segment this week with Brock Lesnar was designed for a singular purpose. The reason he was here this week was to further that singular purpose and that is to get as much heat as possible on Brock Lesnar because the more you hate someone, the more you cheer when they're eliminated from The Royal Rumble. And it gets to a point where I want you to think back to 2017 Royal Rumble when Roman Reigns came in at number 30 and everyone was furious.

The reason they did that was because you had big names like The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar in that match and it was Randy Orton who would be winning it, who fell a level below. They wanted to ensure Randy Orton got a nice pop so they built up Roman as a massive heel going into that match so that when he was eliminated, everybody cheered. That is exactly what I think is going to happen this time.

Tom Colohue also highlighted the overall opinion of the WWE Universe, who are clearly not up for another match between Velasquez and Lesnar.

It’s hard to say as to the betting line because the betting line has been strongly in case of Cain Velasquez winning the Rumble for a while, he is the third favourite after to win after Roman Reigns and someone who doesn’t work for the company in CM Punk. So betting lines are always not the best things to contend with although Edge is now a contender despite clearly saying he won’t be in the Rumble.

The WWE audience are not behind Cain Velasquez, they are just not. There is no interest in seeing that match.

Cain Velasquez winning the Royal Rumble could end up being a massive misstep on the WWE's part and we sincerely hope it doesn't happen. WWE has various other alternatives at their disposal, most notably Drew McIntryre, who is a much better option to feud with Lesnar than Velasquez.

WWE has done a solid job of making this year's Rumble unpredictable but there's a danger of all the good build going to waste if Velasquez ends up being the Chosen One.

Do you agree? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.