WWE may have just told us popular 37-year-old star has joined the company

This week's episode of WWE NXT seemingly confirmed the global juggernaut's newest blockbuster signing. Last night, NXT Homecoming emanated live from Full Sail University, and the action-packed and moment-filled show was opened by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and William Regal, a tease of WarGames, and another tease of a TNA invasion.The show also featured some iconic NXT alumni, such as Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Carmelo Hayes, Finn Balor, as well as the old-school NXT intro, featuring current NXT talent; the likes of Ricky Saints, Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Ethan Page, Jordynne Grace, Blake Monroe, Fatal Influence, Sol Ruca, and, surprisingly, Joe Hendry too.Hendry shot to fame a few years ago on TNA and was among the initial talent to begin being featured on WWE TV, and prominently on NXT, when the WWE-TNA began a working relationship, which has now grown into a proper partnership. With time, his NXT appearances became more frequent, and he challenged for the NXT Championship, won the TNA World Championship, and defended the TNA Championship on WWE TV, all while being contracted with TNA.In fact, he even made a shocking appearance at WrestleMania 41, then the reigning TNA World Champion, and wrestled Randy Orton in an impromptu non-title match, which, albeit a squash match, ended up being a highly entertaining affair.However, Joe Hendry's mere presence in the old-school NXT intro was just the first of more hints regarding his official transfer to the WWE's developmental brand.Joe Hendry was involved in a backstage segment with WWE producer and retired in-ring talent Bobby Roode on NXT HomecomingIn a hilarious segment backstage, Wren Sinclair and Charlie Dempsey were seen having a discussion, only for the iconic Bobby Roode to walk into the room, looking teary-eyed. An excited Sinclair asked him &quot;to do the thing.&quot; Roode did, in fact, do the thing, with GLORIOUS playing in the background.Charlie Dempsey was confused as to how such a preternatural anomaly could occur, only for Wren Sinclair to compare that to the Joe Hendry thing, with Dempsey, in fact, having sensed where Sinclair was going with her train of thought and trying to stop her.Well, his name was said, and he appeared, and NXT &amp; TNA legend Bobby Roode then addressed Hendry, sharing that as a former TNA World Champion himself, it was absolutely glorious to see Hendry represent the brand as he walked down the aisle with the title at WrestleMania. However, &quot;now that you're in NXT,&quot; it was time for Joe to set his sights on the NXT Championship.The NXT intro and backstage segment with Bobby Roode may have thus confirmed that Joe Hendry has indeed signed with WWE officially, and that his run as a TNA talent has come to an end.