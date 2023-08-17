WWE may have massive swerve in mind for The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is one of the hottest acts in WWE after the fall of The Bloodline over on Friday Night SmackDown. The heinous stable slowly grew in power and rose on Monday Night RAW over the past year. However, the members are currently not getting along with each other.

Earlier this year, Finn Balor and Damian Priest started to bicker on who would go after Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The road was difficult for The Prince, but Balor was hell-bent on getting revenge on The Visionary.

Meanwhile, things have turned in the favor of Damian Priest as he holds the Money in the Bank briefcase that guarantees him a title shot of his choosing at any given time. However, he has decided to wait until Finn Balor is done trying to win the newly introduced title on Monday Night RAW.

To make matters worst, JD McDonagh has been interfering in The Judgment Day's business, and Damian Priest is not on board with McDonagh's relationship with The Prince. However, WWE may have a swerve in mind, as this could possibly be how McDonagh ends up joining the stable instead of Finn Balor leaving for him.

Why will JD McDonagh end up joining The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

Earlier this year, JD McDonagh made his way to WWE's main roster during the annual draft after a run with the developmental brand. After a handful of victories on Monday Night RAW, McDonagh started to interact with Finn Balor away from The Judgment Day.

The problems within the stable and its members have increased ever since The Prince failed to beat The Visionary at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Meanwhile, every member of The Judgment Day holds top prizes in WWE except Finn Balor, which created more problems.

However, WWE may have a swerve in mind, and the company is actually finding a way to put McDonagh in the stable. Instead of Finn Balor leaving the stable, McDonagh might become a mediator between The Prince and The Archer of Infamy and could solve their issues.

JD could also bring in more gold if he joins the stable. He could win the Undisputed Tag Team Champion alongside Finn Balor. McDonagh could be the key to making The Judgment Day stronger than before instead of breaking up.

What are your thoughts on JD McDonagh joining The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.