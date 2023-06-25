WWE may be planning a major swerve to allow 28-year-old superstar to win Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank takes over the O2 arena in London next weekend, and it could see one of the best finales to a high-stakes ladder match.

Logan Paul was a late addition to the show, and he might be set to play a massive role in the ladder bout. There have been rumors that WWE is yet to decide on a winner internally, leaving room for a surprise victor.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Logan Paul and KSI training in Barcelona while on tour Logan Paul and KSI training in Barcelona while on tour 💪 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zbQsbUiwsr

Initially, many believed that LA Knight would be the man to win the contract and then be the subject of a huge push on SmackDown. But that may no longer be the case, and Logan Paul's long-time friend could be the reason behind it.

Money in the Bank is in London, and KSI is from Watford. The YouTube sensation is well-known in the area and someone who could get a loud pop if included. Similarly, The Maverick made his WWE premium live event debut at WrestleMania 37 and played a significant role in Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' match.

Paul and KSI have been touring together over the past few days, and it would make sense for the latter to be in attendance for the show.

Will Logan Paul become WWE's Mr. Money in the Bank for 2023?

The one thing about the Money in the Bank ladder match that many fans remember is that there are very few rules. This allows for interference, which means several interruptions could occur throughout the contest.

KSI heading down to the ring to assist Logan Paul in the same way that Kane once helped Seth Rollins become Mr. Money in the Bank would cement Paul's heel turn. Moreover, the 28-year-old can make it clear that he always has backup in the form of KSI.

Do you think Logan Paul could become Mr. Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes