WWE may have subtly confirmed Jacob Fatu’s WrestleMania 41 opponent

WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner and WWE has already confirmed some of the biggest matches of the year for the show. Apart from the matches confirmed, numerous storylines are shaping up in time for The Grandest Stage of Them All, and WWE might have teased one on this week's SmackDown.

Jacob Fatu has been among the top stars in the blue brand lately and has dominated everyone who had the misfortune of coming in his path. Solo Sikoa has subtly started acknowledging him as the leader of The New Bloodline, and WWE seemingly gave a big hint at his opponent for WrestleMania - Braun Strowman.

Jacob Fatu lost a major tag team match against Braun Strowman on SmackDown

The blue brand episode tonight kicked off with LA Knight addressing the Barcelona crowd, talking about the United States Championship, but things escalated rapidly. It ended up with him teaming up with Braun Strowman and Jimmy Uso to take on The New Bloodline in a six-man tag team match. The bout ended with Strowman getting a pinfall victory for his team.

However, before The Monster Among Men could celebrate his victory, Jacob Fatu unleashed an assault on the star and delivered multiple Moonsaults to grab all the attention. Further, Fatu drove Strowman through the ringside barricades to send a statement to everyone on the roster.

Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu have unfinished business after their match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Both Strowman and Fatu faced each other for the first time at Saturday Night's Main Event in January and ended up making headlines with their incredible performance in the ring.

Jacob Fatu dominated The Monster of All Monsters in the match, leaving him all bruised up ahead of The Road to WrestleMania. Fatu delivered multiple hip attacks to the star, leaving him bleeding following their match.

Braun Strowman eliminated Jacob Fatu at the Royal Rumble

The Men's Royal Rumble Match featured Fatu putting up another impressive showing before Braun Strowman came out to eliminate the star from the match and crush his dreams to main event WrestleMania.

With a lot of unfinished business seemingly between both men and the action that unfolded this week between them on SmackDown, it seems clear that Jacob Fatu could take on Braun Strowman in a singles showdown once again.

Time will now tell what WWE has in store for both men next, with The Road to WrestleMania heating up each passing week.

