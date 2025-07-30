WWE may have subtly confirmed Roman Reigns might be retiring soon

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the best-regarded WWE Superstars of all time. The OTC has been the top baby face for the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade now. However, the sports entertainment juggernaut may have subtly confirmed that the Undisputed Tribal Chief might be retiring soon.Netflix recently released WWE's original documentary, Unreal, which reveals behind-the-scenes secrets the company had kept hidden for decades, including superstars breaking character, how storylines are crafted, the role of the Gorilla position, and much more.The OTC may retire soonThe Unreal documentary on the streaming giant featured several major superstars, including CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and more, each with their own segments. However, Reigns was barely featured on the show, despite having grown to be a massive mainstream star over the years.Some feel this may have subtly confirmed that the OTC was slowing down after years at the top and could be even retiring soon, as WWE is no longer promoting him as a 'Marquee' star and barely gave him time in the Netflix documentary.Roman Reigns is on a part-time scheduleThe Original Tribal Chief has been on a part-time schedule for a while now. He takes a break frequently after a big show and returns in time for the next big one, often missing out on months of WWE TV.Recently, Roman Reigns returned to the Stamford-based promotion after three months of hiatus, just in time for the historic two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event.The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to compete in a tag team match at The Biggest Party of The Summer and is expected to leave again after the PLE. The nature of his WWE schedule is yet another hint that The Tribal Chief may hang up his boots sooner than anyone expects.WWE is promoting a former champion as a big starWorld Wrestling Entertainment, under Triple H's creative regime, has been working hard to develop new superstars. Cody Rhodes's elevation is a prime example of such a move forward.Since his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, The American Nightmare has received a highly favorable booking, and he has been the poster boy for the company. Even in the Unreal series, he was heavily promoted as the face of the promotion.In case fans didn't notice Roman Reigns subtly passing the torch to Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, the Stamford-based promotion's actions of late have clearly indicated there has been a change in the pecking order, and Roman Reigns may not sit at the top anymore.