  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • WWE may have subtly confirmed Roman Reigns might be retiring soon

WWE may have subtly confirmed Roman Reigns might be retiring soon

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 30, 2025 07:12 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is the Undisputed Tribal Chief (Credits: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the best-regarded WWE Superstars of all time. The OTC has been the top baby face for the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade now. However, the sports entertainment juggernaut may have subtly confirmed that the Undisputed Tribal Chief might be retiring soon.

Ad

Netflix recently released WWE's original documentary, Unreal, which reveals behind-the-scenes secrets the company had kept hidden for decades, including superstars breaking character, how storylines are crafted, the role of the Gorilla position, and much more.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The OTC may retire soon

The Unreal documentary on the streaming giant featured several major superstars, including CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and more, each with their own segments. However, Reigns was barely featured on the show, despite having grown to be a massive mainstream star over the years.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Some feel this may have subtly confirmed that the OTC was slowing down after years at the top and could be even retiring soon, as WWE is no longer promoting him as a 'Marquee' star and barely gave him time in the Netflix documentary.

Ad

Roman Reigns is on a part-time schedule

The Original Tribal Chief has been on a part-time schedule for a while now. He takes a break frequently after a big show and returns in time for the next big one, often missing out on months of WWE TV.

Recently, Roman Reigns returned to the Stamford-based promotion after three months of hiatus, just in time for the historic two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Ad
Ad

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to compete in a tag team match at The Biggest Party of The Summer and is expected to leave again after the PLE. The nature of his WWE schedule is yet another hint that The Tribal Chief may hang up his boots sooner than anyone expects.

WWE is promoting a former champion as a big star

World Wrestling Entertainment, under Triple H's creative regime, has been working hard to develop new superstars. Cody Rhodes's elevation is a prime example of such a move forward.

Ad

Since his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, The American Nightmare has received a highly favorable booking, and he has been the poster boy for the company. Even in the Unreal series, he was heavily promoted as the face of the promotion.

In case fans didn't notice Roman Reigns subtly passing the torch to Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, the Stamford-based promotion's actions of late have clearly indicated there has been a change in the pecking order, and Roman Reigns may not sit at the top anymore.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications