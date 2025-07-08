WWE may have subtly leaked the result of Goldberg vs. Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Tonight’s edition of WWE RAW served as the go-home episode before Saturday Night’s Main Event XL and Evolution 2 this weekend. Among the stacked lineup, one of the major attractions is the super-bout between Gunther and Goldberg at SNME for the World Heavyweight Championship. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion may have leaked the results of the highly anticipated match on its flagship show.
Gunther came out to the ring and said that since Goldberg had challenged him, he had buried Da Man on the microphone for two weeks straight, and he chose to stay out. Therefore, the WCW legend is afraid of him.
Moments later, the camera panned over the backstage area where the 58-year-old legend appeared in a red Chevrolet, rushed directly into the ring, and had an intense face-off with The Ring General.
WWE has seemingly spoiled the result for SNME
With the final segment between two powerhouses, WWE may have leaked that Gunther would retain his title, beating Goldberg at SNME 40, as Da Man gained the upper hand on RAW.
It’s been a long-standing tradition in WWE that the one who gains momentum on the go-home shows ends up losing at the premium live events or special shows.
Goldberg returns on WWE RAW
Upon his return on the red brand, Goldberg dared Gunther to pack a punch to his chin. The champion tried to say something, but Da Man slapped the mic out of his hands. The Ring General tried to land a jab, but the WCW legend countered with his power punch.
The 58-year-old legend was ready to take out the World Heavyweight Champion with a spear. However, Gunther managed to escape.
The Hall of Famer winning would add no meaning
Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion has been billing Goldberg vs. Gunther as the WCW legend’s final match. Therefore, his winning the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL would not make sense, as he is set to end his in-ring career this weekend.
That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It will be interesting to see how Goldberg vs. Gunther unfolds at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025.
