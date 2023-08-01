WWE may have subtly spoiled the result of Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 3 on RAW before SummerSlam 2023

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will have their third match at SummerSlam 2023, with the two men officially being 1-1 in their series. It's one of the marquee matches of SummerSlam, and WWE may have subtly spoiled the result.

On RAW this week, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes were advertised as having been under the same roof. Lesnar came out to cut a promo, and after incorrectly using the present tense to refer to himself as the WWE Champion, Cody came out, only to get destroyed again. The latter started the brawl after shaking Lesnar's hand, but The Beast Incarnate outpowered him.

Although it is admittedly speculation, Lesnar standing tall on the RAW before SummerSlam seems like a subtle spoiler that Cody Rhodes is winning at the event to officially win their feud.

This has all the makings of a struggling babyface victory. Cody will be selling a lot, but in the end, the match seems tailor-made for him to pick up the win. By all accounts, WWE is heavily pushing Cody as the next big babyface in the company, with some rumors suggesting that he will be the man to topple Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of the segment? Are you excited for The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate's rubber match?

