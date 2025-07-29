  • home icon
WWE may have subtly spoiled the result of Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025

By Ankit Singh
Published Jul 29, 2025 03:14 GMT
Dominik Mysterio has been medically cleared to compete against AJ Styles for SummerSlam [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Dominik Mysterio has been medically cleared to compete against AJ Styles for SummerSlam [Image Credits: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at 2025 SummerSlam. This week on RAW, AJ teamed up with The Kabuki Warriors to face Dominik and Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Interestingly, there is a chance that the outcome of this match may have spoiled the result of their match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Dominik Mysterio kept provoking AJ Styles during the match by mostly staying out of action. He allowed Perez and Rodriguez to take the charge, forcing The Phenomenal One to remain in his corner as well. However, when the two eventually traded blows, the former two-time WWE Champion dealt a lot of damage to Dirty Dom.

The final moments of the match saw Styles launching Kairi Sane over the top rope onto Big Mami Cool. He then hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Dominik Mysterio and pinned him to win. It's worth noting that this victory came just before SummerSlam, which could mean that Dom may retain the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE and several other pro wrestling promotions employ this tactic to book their regular and premium live event matches, where the loser on weekly shows wins the PLE. While this means the odds of Mysterio’s win are high, all of this is speculation so far.

Roxanne Perez made another move on Dominik Mysterio

After the mixed tag team match loss, Dominik Mysterio was seen sitting dejectedly in The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Finn Balor spoke to the Intercontinental Champion and told him not to feel too upset about the loss, saying that their faction will always be on top. Balor then left with JD McDonagh to defend the World Tag Team Championship against the LWO.

Right after this, Roxanne Perez handed Mysterio a Nintendo Switch 2 to play WWE 2K25 to get back in a good mood. Dirty Dom was delighted by The Prodigy’s gesture and asked if the console was for him, to which Perez said yes. Rolling her eyes, Raquel Rodriguez asked Dominik Mysterio if he knew who else enjoys playing WWE 2K25, reminding him of Liv Morgan. On cue, the IC Champion asked if they should FaceTime The Miracle Kid.

It looks like Finn Balor’s plan to get Roxy involved between Morgan and Mysterio is working well. Commentator Michael Cole is already accusing the IC Champion of betraying his on-screen girlfriend. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Judgment Day.

Edited by Neda Ali
