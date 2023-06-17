WWE may have subtly teased a Triple Threat match at Money in the Bank 2023 after Adam Pearce failed to make a decision

Adam Pearce has been called out by a record-breaking Champion for seemingly going back on a promise that he made to her. On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE may have teased a huge Triple Threat match at Money in the Bank 2023.

Bianca Belair is the longest-reigning Women's Champion in modern WWE history. Her 420 days reign ended at Night of Champions 2023 as she lost the RAW Women's Title to Asuka. Adam Pearce then introduced the new WWE Women's Championship, which is a similar design to Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Title.

After calling out Adam Pearce for backtracking on his promise of Bianca Belair getting a title rematch against Asuka, The EST Of WWE informed him that she would be doing things her way.

Her way meant confronting Charlotte Flair on The Grayson Waller Effect, and she decimated The Queen on the mic as the crowd chanted for her.

While Charlotte went on about the number of titles she had, Belair gave her a stark reminder that she is the longest reigning Women's Champion in modern WWE history and that she simply didn't need 14 reigns to accomplish what she did.

Charlotte Flair was left dumbstruck, and despite the fact that she is facing The Empress Of Tomorrow one day before Money in the Bank (which will presumably be pre-taped next week), it looks like WWE could be heading for a huge Triple Threat match between Belair, Flair, and the Champion Asuka.

