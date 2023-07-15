WWE may have teased the return of retired legend after 4 years at SummerSlam for Grayson Waller segment

Grayson Waller has been getting regular endorsements. He has already shared the ring with three legends - AJ Styles, John Cena, Edge, and a fourth name might be added to that list at SummerSlam after being teased on SmackDown.

You may have missed it, but Grayson Waller had a successful outing in his debut at Madison Square Garden last week. He faced Edge and lost to him in an incredible effort - with even The Rated-R Superstar giving him a nod of approval. Waller took to Twitter to state that his MSG debut was better than The Rock's at Survivor Series 1996. In response, The Rock gave a barrage of insults on Twitter and called Waller an "Outback J**k Off"

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Grayson Waller called out The Rock and essentially teased his return for the first time since October 2019 - almost four years.

The Rock has been rumored to make his return for a long time. He was initially supposed to be Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 39 this year. After that seemingly failed to materialize, WWE went with the Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes direction instead.

It would admittedly be funny if The Rock showed up to confront the Australian over his own cousin after all that has gone down in The Bloodline.

Waller unfortunately had a bad night as he took the pinfall for Santos Escobar of the LWO to enter the finals to determine the #1 contender for the US Title.