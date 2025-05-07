WWE megastar, NOT Bayley, to return after 21 months to assault Becky Lynch at Backlash? Exploring Lyra Valkyria's potential ally

Becky Lynch is set to battle her former friend Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash 2025. However, she might face a ghost from her past due to her villainous actions this weekend.
Bayley suffered a backstage attack ahead of WrestleMania 41 Night One, after which Becky Lynch replaced her to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lyra Valkyria on Night Two. The Irish duo won the championship, only to lose it on the following edition of WWE RAW. After the match, Becky shockingly turned heel and assaulted her then-partner, setting up a Women's Intercontinental Championship match for Backlash 2025.
While The Man may pick up a victory using heel tactics, there is a chance Lyra will bring backup. This backup can be Ronda Rousey if the stars align, considering a recent report from Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer.
The report states that WWE still wants to work with the former UFC star despite her "retirement" from the squared circle after her loss to Shayna Baszler 21 months ago at SummerSlam 2023.
Considering the past feud between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch that led to their WrestleMania 35 main event match alongside Charlotte Flair, it will be thrilling to see the multi-time Women's Champion return as a babyface to support Lyra Valkyria and reignite her rivalry with The Man.
However, it must be noted that this scenario is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed at this point.
Bayley to return during Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria at WWE Backlash 2025?
In case Ronda Rousey doesn't return to the global juggernaut on May 10, the company can still thrill fans with an intriguing in-ring competition between the Irish women. Lyra Valkyria could defy the odds to retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship.
In case Becky Lynch tries to cheat to capture gold at WWE Backlash 2025, fans may witness the return of Bayley, who may seek revenge on the person who took her out of the Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 41.
One thing's for sure: fans will be up for an intriguing showdown for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash 2025.