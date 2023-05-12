WWE might strip Rhea Ripley of the women's championship because of Dominik Mysterio leading to major betrayal

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in the WWE's women's division and is rightfully holding on to the SmackDown Women's Championship. Given the star's in-ring abilities, it might be a while before anyone can defeat her to take it away. However, they might not have to.

In fact, WWE might be the one to strip Rhea Ripley of the women's championship in response to actions by Dominik Mysterio.

In the past year, Dom has made it a habit to regularly interfere in matches on behalf of Judgment Day. While he has helped out Damian Priest and Finn Balor before, he has also not hesitated to get involved in the women's division for Ripley.

His regular interferences and overall attitude have made him one of the hottest heels in wrestling. However, this might be the same thing that costs him, and WWE has the opportunity to make him an even bigger heel with one move.

Rhea Ripley is cheered regularly by WWE fans despite being a heel. WWE might want Dominik Mysterio to interfere in her match to help her keep the title. However, the promotion could strip her of the title if there's a controversial enough finish with Dominik attacking a female star.

Ripley would naturally be upset at this, but she might be the one that ends up getting betrayed as well. Given how much WWE wants to push him as a heel, Dominik might decide then that he no longer needs Ripley and attack her.

Dominik Mysterio may make a move to become the new Judgment Day leader after betraying Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio might be content in his position for now, but given his cocky nature, it's unlikely to keep him happy for long.

He might betray Rhea Ripley after being blamed for her losing the title. Following this, he might even try to become the new leader of Judgment Day, crossing Finn Balor.

This would likely lead to him being cast out of the group instead but would get him white-hot heat from the fans.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will betray his "Mami?" Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

