WWE Mixed Match Challenge 2018: Ranking each team's chances of winning

The second ever Mixed Match Challenge starts tonight

The WWE's second ever Mixed Match Challenge tournament kicks off tonight, and while excitement is hardly at a fever pitch, the event still promises to be a ton of fun.

The inaugural tournament, which was broadcast live on Facebook, turned out to be an excellent way for superstars to let their hair down and show off their characters. The likes of Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss, and The Miz and Asuka helped boost the show's viewership with their impressive social media work, and the show was regularly referenced on regular programming.

The second tournament, like the first, will feature 10 different teams, five from Raw, and five from SmackDown, and the tournament final will take place at the TLC PPV, which will take place in December.

The first competition was won by The Miz and Asuka, but the duo will face some stiff competition if they are to retain their crown. Let's take a look at all ten of the teams, and rank them in terms of their chances in the tournament.

#10 Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal

Mahal and Fox feel as though they are just there to put others over

Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal really feel as though they are here just to make up numbers.

Neither superstar has done anything of any note on TV as of late. Fox is currently escorting former women's champion, Alexa Bliss to the ring. While Jinder has a little bond with Kevin Owens and Baron 'Constable Corbin'.

Their first-round opponents have not been announced yet and both superstars are newcomers to the tournament. Don't expect this pair to get past the first round.

