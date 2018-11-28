WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results: November 27th, 2018

For some reason, Ember Moon didn't look too confident tonight.

With the quarterfinals set, Season 2 of the Mixed Match Challenge finally sheds the round robin style tournament for the traditional style.

Ember Moon lost her partner Braun Strowman after the Monster Among Men was taken out of action last week by Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. In his place...Curt Hawkins, thanks to acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin. Ember Moon has not exactly been excited about Strowman's replacement, but Hawkins believes that Moon will be the key to ending his losing streak. Tonight, they'll face Team Mahalicia in an effort to break that streak.

In the other match of the night, Finn Balor and Bayley were put against the dominant duo of Country Dominance, Mickie James and Bobby Lashley. James and Lashley's only loss of the tournament came at the hands of Strowman and Moon. With the Monster Among Men out of the way, has Country Dominance found themselves with a walk in the park through the rest of the tournament?

Mahalicia (Alicia Fox & Jinder Mahal) vs Ember Moon & Curt Hawkins

Curt Hawkins came into the Mixed Match Challenge with a 236-match losing streak, hoping to end his run of bad luck with the help of the former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon.

Moon and Fox began the match. Moon already defeated the former Diva's Champion on Raw last night, so Hawkins was excited to come into this tournament with all the momentum.

Moon sent Fox down with a tilt-a-whirl headscissors, forcing Fox to tag in Jinder Mahal. Moon wanted to stay in and fight, and Hawkins had no problem with that. However, the ref eventually forced Hawkins to get inside the ring.

Jinder Mahal immediately took Hawkins to the mat after rocking him with some rough punches and kicks. The Modern Day Maharaja overpowered Hawkins, but the former Tag Team Champion caught Mahal with a dropkick and a clothesline, sending him to the outside.

Hawkins followed him out, but Mahal dove back inside the ring. Hawkins took out both of the Singhs, allowing Mahal to recover and deliver a vicious boot when Hawkins got back up on the apron.

Mahal nearly got the victory back inside the ring, but Hawkins kicked out. Hawkins was tenderized by Mahal for the better part of five minutes before finally catching Mahal with a surprise boot. Hawkins finally tagged in Ember Moon, who came in full of rage and aggression.

A springboard crossbody nearly got the win, as did a superkick from Moon. Moon connected with the Eclipse, but Curt Hawkins tagged in, thinking he could pin Alicia Fox.

Jinder Mahal dragged Hawkins off of Fox and planted him with the Khalass for the victory.

Results: Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox defeated Curt Hawkins and Ember Moon.

Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox will advance to the semi-finals to face off against either Country Dominance or Team B'N'B. Team Mahalicia still have a tough battle ahead of them to advance to the finals at TLC.

