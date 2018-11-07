×
WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results: November 6, 2018

This week's episode featured a continued Raw rivalry and a rap battle from SmackDown Live
This week's episode featured a continued Raw rivalry and a rap battle from SmackDown Live

With the finals of the Mixed Match Challenge seven weeks away, Country Dominance looked to tie up the Raw side of things, attempting to match Braun Strowman and Ember Moon for first place. Mickie James and Bobby Lashley have looked incredible thus far, right behind Monster Eclipse with a 2-0 record.

Finn Balor, who has been in a heated rivalry with the Dominator over recent weeks, had a chance to get some revenge and build some much-needed momentum in a victory over the former ECW Champion. 

Country Dominant (Mickie James & Bobby Lashley) vs Team B'N'B (Bayley & Finn Balor)

As Bayley and Balor entered the ring, the crowd showered the Hugger with the "Hey Bayley" chants. Bayley fed off the crowd's energy, outwrestling the veteran early on. Bayley picked up multiple near falls in the beginning, forcing James to tag Bobby Lashley in.

Lashley and Balor jaw jacked a little bit, and Lashley attempted to quell the Balor chants by showing off his physique. Balor responded with some showboating of his own but was taken out by Lashley before he could get into it.

Lashley beat Balor down and attempted to wrench his nose off while holding him between the ropes. Balor managed to topple Lashley with a quick dropkick, and avoided a charging Lashley, forcing him to the outside. Before he could fly over the top ropes, Mickie James tripped him up, allowing the Dominator to get back inside and take over yet again.

Balor had a hard time escaping the clutches of Lashley, who managed to cut him off at every turn. Balor attempted to tag out but was caught by Lashley, who drove him into the corner. Balor avoided an attack in the corner, finally tagging in the former Raw Women's Champion.

Bayley came in like a house on fire, forcing James into the corner and almost knocking her unconscious with a running high knee. Bayley forced the future Hall of Famer outside, but before she could capitalize, James made it back inside, delivering a stunning superkick.

Balor broke up the pin, then took Lashley out with a slingblade. Lio Rush tried to interfere and was chased around ringside, before knocking himself out in the corner.

Before Balor could connect with the Coup De Grace, Lashley shoved him off the top rope. Bayley got some revenge for Balor, driving Lio Rush into the mat with a Bayley to Belly. Sadly, the distraction from Rush would allow Mickie James to deliver her patented DDT for the victory.

Results: Country Dominance defeated Team B'N'B via pinfall.

Country Dominance has officially tied Monster Eclipse with both teams sitting at 3-0. B'N'B fall to 2-2, and Mahalicia and Team Pawz are down at the bottom at 0-3.

However, next week we'll only be left with one unbeaten team on the Raw side of the Mixed Match Challenge, as Braun Strowman and Ember Moon will face Bobby Lashley and Mickie James.

