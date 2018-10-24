WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results: October 23, 2018

Roode & Balor trade gear in the middle of their match

Mixed Match Challenge pitted two good friends against each other. Asuka and Naomi have worked as a tag team for the past few months on SmackDown Live, but tonight would be on opposite ends of the ring. Would Awe-Ska continue their undefeated streak throughout the Mixed Match Challenge, or would Jimmy Uso and Naomi be the first ones to give the Season 1 champions a loss?

Also tonight, Bobby Roode and Natalya took on Finn Balor and Bayley. B'N'B looked to improve to an overall record of 2-1 with a victory over the winless Team Pawz. The injury bug really hindered Natalya's team, leaving her with a replacement when Kevin Owens was forced to back out for some much-needed knee surgeries.

Would Team Pawz finally pick up their first win tonight?

Team Pawz (Bobby Roode & Natalya) vs B'N'B (Balor & Bayley)

Team Pawz came out in matching robes tonight in an attempt to show unity.

B'N'B came out next, with Bayley rocking a B'N'B shirt. The Bayley Buddies made an appearance when they hit Balor's pose on the ramp.

Roode and Balor began the match, with Bayley giving Balor a pep talk while Natalya told her partner to stay "Pawzitive."

Balor and Roode traded their jacket and robe. Roode then gave his opponent a Two Sweet on his forehead, causing Balor to do the Glorious pose.

Roode attempted to get out of the jacket to begin the match, but it was too tight, almost allowing Balor to plant him with his own Glorious DDT. Natalya tagged in, giving Roode some time to escape.

Bayley and Natalya began with some technical ring work, with Natalya out maneuvering Bayley. The Queen and the Hugger worked to a stalemate, which Natalya followed up with a roll-up. Bayley kicked out at two before attempting a roll-up of her own. Natalya kicked out at two.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion attempted to lock in the Sharpshooter, but Bayley escaped. Natalya went for a dive, which was stopped by a tag from Bobby Roode, who told his partner that she doesn't dive.

Roode and Balor got back into the ring, and though Balor got an early advantage with an attempted schoolboy, Roode kicked out and took over with a knee to the gut. Roode then drove Balor to the mat with a Blockbuster from the second rope.

Balor fought back, finally, landing the slingblade, before working towards his corner. Roode tried to prevent him from tagging, yelling that he would tag instead.

Roode's arrogance almost got him pinned yet again but kicked out. Natalya went to drag Roode to her corner, though a flying Bayley would stop her.

Bayley and Natalya fought on the outside while Roode planted Balor with a Double A Spinebuster. Balor kicked out at two.

Roode went for the Coup De Grace. Finn rolled out the way, sending Roode into the corner with the shotgun dropkick before hitting the Coup De Grace for the win.

Results B'N'B defeated Team Pawz via pinfall.

With that win, B'N'B moves to 2-1 while Team Pawz sink to 0-3. While Monster Eclipse (Braun Strowman & Ember Moon) and Country Dominance (Bobby Lashley & Mickie James) are in front at 2-0, Finn Balor and Bayley have placed themselves in a pretty envious spot.

Next week, Monster Eclipse will attempt to climb to 3-0 with a win over Mahalicia.

