WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results: October 9th, 2018

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 416 // 10 Oct 2018, 08:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could B'N'B overcome the sheer force of Monster Eclipse?

Finn Balor and Bayley earned a hard-fought victory last night on Monday Night Raw in a bout against Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox. Tonight, both teams had the chance to earn first place, advancing to 2-0.

B'N'B vs Monster Eclipse

Ember Moon and Bayley began the match, much to a disgruntled crowd who wanted to see both Balor and Braun go head to head.

Ember had the advantage early, knocking Bayley to her feet and countering out of an arm drag to one of her own. However, the Hugger took back over, overpowering Ember Moon. Moon opted to tag in Braun Strowman, forcing Finn Balor into the match.

Balor began to chop down Strowman like a redwood, then assisted Bayley in a hurricanrana on Ember Moon. Balor continued to strike Strowman, but the Monster Among Men would finally capture the first Universal Champion, beating him down into the mat.

Finn attempted to escape Strowman's hands, but the latest Mr. MITB was proved too powerful for Balor to handle. Strowman slung Balor repeatedly into the corner, leaving him laying in the middle of the ring.

Strowman brought Balor over to the corner of Monster Eclipse, pelting him with headbutts and boots to the face. The Monster Among Men went for the powerslam, but Balor escaped, only to be driven into the corner once again.

Bayley cheered on her partner, who finally dodged Strowman, allowing Bayley to be tagged in. The former Raw Women's Champion came in on fire, lighting up Ember Moon and dropping her with a stunner in the ropes.

Ember would take back over with a gruesome gutbuster followed by a hip attack to the corner. Bayley would attempt to cut Ember's momentum off, but a springboard crossbody from Moon nearly gave the victory to Monster Eclipse.

Moon and Bayley traded blows until a kicking combination ending in an enziguiri took Bayley to her knees.

Moon attempted the Eclipse but was cut off by Bayley, who planted Moon in the middle of the ring with the Bayley-to-Belly.

Braun broke up the pin by dragging Moon to his corner, tagging himself in. A groggy Finn Balor avoided Strowman, who drove himself shoulder first into the corner.

Balor landed a diving stomp onto the back of Strowman, but when he went for the Coup de Grace, Strowman avoided and finished the match with a powerslam.

Results: Monster Eclipse defeated B'N'B via pinfall.

After the bout, Moon and Strowman argued about the match, with Moon claiming that Strowman could have ended the match faster.

Prior to the next match, it was revealed that Kevin Owens has been taken out of the Mixed Match Challenge thanks to Bobby Lashley's attack on Monday Night Raw. Therefore, Natalya will need a new partner when she faces Country Strong (Bobby Lashley & Mickie James) next week.

1 / 2 NEXT