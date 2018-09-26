Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Mixed Match Challenge: September 25, 2018

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Feature
38   //    26 Sep 2018, 08:19 IST

Bobby L
Bobby Lashley and Mickie James looked pretty impressive with Lio Rush by their side

Week two of Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 featured Mickie James & Bobby Lashley facing Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox. Mickie wasn't Lashley's original partner but replaced Sasha Banks after her injury.

Also tonight, Team Awe-Ska, the winners of Season 1, will face off against The Fabulous Truth. The Miz defeated R-Truth earlier in the night on the first match of Smackdown Live. Will R-Truth get his revenge on the same night he lost to the Awesome One? 

Country Dominance (Mickie James & Bobby Lashley) vs Mahalicia (Alicia Fox & Jinder Mahal)

After Mickie James made her entrance, Lio Rush introduced Bobby Lashley, who came out with a smile as he walked down the ramp with James on her shoulders.

Alicia Fox, Sunil Singh, and Jinder Mahal continued to clash on the way to the ring, further proving that they aren't on the same page. Lashley, James, and Rush mocked their opponents prior to the match, laughing at their clear lack of teamwork.

Lashley and Mahal began the night, with the former Champion keeping up with Lashley's power. After a stalemate, Jinder challenged the Dominator to a push-up contest. Jinder then attempted to one-up Lashley with Fox on his back.

James laid across Lashley as the former ECW Champion continued to show off his physique. Sunil Singh attempted to "help" Jinder and Fox, only to force Mahal to collapse.

Jinder was then taken down by Lashley.

Alicia broke up the pin, forcing Lashley to gently bring Alicia to the corner to tag in Mickie. The veteran took her best friend down with a diving senton from the top rope, only for Fox to get the upper hand with a tilt-a-whirl-backbreaker.

Fox continued to beat down James with, planting her with a Northern Lights Suplex, followed by a headlock, cutting her off from Lashley.

James forced Fox off, only to be cut off from her partner when Jinder knocked Lashley off the apron. Fox then landed a big boot on James. Fox became visibly frustrated and was even more upset at Jinder and Sunil's

Lashley was tagged in, mowing down Jinder with repeated clotheslines, followed by a body slam, and running body attacks into the corner. Fox tried to break up Lashley's momentum, only for James to catch her with a facebuster.

Lashley did get taken out by a running knee from Jinder Mahal. However, Mahal was distracted by Lio Rush when the 23-year-old piece of gold took out Sunil Singh with an enziguri.

Lashley drove Jinder into the middle of the mat with a stalling suplex, picking up the win for his team.

Results: Country Dominance w/Lio Rush defeated Mahalicia via pinfall.

Mahal and Fox will face off against Team B'n'B, Bayley and Finn Balor next week. After the match, Fox said that Jinder needs to choose between herself and Singh.

