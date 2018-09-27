WWE Mixed Match Challenge: Top 5 most interesting teams from Season 2

The MMC is back, with a new format.

We are two weeks into the second season of WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Around nine months after the first season, WWE decided to bring the concept back. There have also been some changes made to the format. It is now going to be a round robin style tournament with a final to decide the winner, instead of a knockout system. This is much better, as we get two matches each week after Smackdown instead of one.

Also, the drawn-out format gives all the teams enough time to develop their stories and form some real chemistry with one another. It is a fusion of the men's and the women's divisions in WWE, something we hardly ever get. Various superstars get the chance to show their charismatic selves without many restrictions, as they could not do on regular WWE programming. Last season gave us some really fun segments between partners.

While none of them is competing this time for two different reasons, the pairing of Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn was a lot of fun, showing off how both of them really can be if given the chance. Zayn trying to turn Becky to the dark side was a great precursor to what we are seeing now, as she is probably the biggest star on Smackdown today. There are a few married couples who are teaming again, while a few new pairings have caught the eye.

Here are the five most interesting teams from Season 2 of Mixed Match Challenge, based on (potential) chemistry, popularity and chances of winning, all combined.

#5 R-Truth and Carmella

Will Truth try to pin Carmella?

The fifth spot was a toss-up between Kevin Owens and Natalya, the husband-wife pairing of Rusev and Lana, and this oddball team. However, the fact that R-Truth and Carmella have had a story of sorts over the past month on Smackdown gives them the edge. While they don't really stand much of a chance and will likely finish in the bottom two, this pairing has potential to be one of the most entertaining parts of Season 2.

The running story of R-Truth trying to pin Carmella has given us some of the funniest TV segments of the year. This is WWE comedy done right. It has been a seamless transition for the former Smackdown Women's Champion from heel to face, as she is continuing to improve her standing on the roster. Truth himself is enjoying somewhat of a career renaissance on the Blue brand, showing his still fantastic athletic ability in the ring.

Smackdown is a bag of fun at the moment, with good wrestling and logical storytelling. Almost every superstar is well utilised on the show and comes out better. The story between Truth and Carmella is proof of the vast improvements made on the Tuesday night show. They aren't a threat to any of the stronger teams, but their segments could potentially be the most memorable from this season. Also, Carmella helping Truth perform "What's up" to the ring is great!

